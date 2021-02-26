Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for March 1 to 5

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“We were proud to put the ‘Vax Machine’ out on the road this week to reach communities across the state. And we are working hard to distribute the vaccine in a way that’s fast and fair.” said Carney. “In the meantime, we need to keep following the basic health precautions. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing, even if you have been vaccinated.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, March 1 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main Street, Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South Central Avenue, Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, March 4 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Antioch AME Church (194 Clayton Avenue, Frankford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, March 4 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, March 5 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary School (120 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, March 5 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.