Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for Jan. 25 to 30

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“We are working hard to get the vaccine out, but we need to continue to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Carney. “Get a test to help us track the spread and monitor for potential outbreaks. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Monday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws St., Bridgeville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St., Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Mt. Calvary AME Church (25206 Mt. Calvary Way, Seaford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Cape Henlopen High School (1250 Kings Hwy., Lewes) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary (120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Georgetown Campus (Parking Lot 'A') (21179 College Dr., Georgetown) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Milford High School Football Stadium (1019 N. Walnut St., Milford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Lewes Fire Department, Station 3 (21194 John J Williams Hwy., Lewes) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m..: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave., Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Lewes Fire Department, Station 2 (32198 Janice Rd., Lewes) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th St., Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.