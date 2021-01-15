Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“We are sprinting to vaccinate our 1A health care workers and first responders who care for our most vulnerable Delawareans. In the meantime, we need to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Carney.
“Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
Monday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Monday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws St., Bridgeville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St., Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Thursday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Selbyville Vol. Fire Company (30 N Main St., Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus (21179 College Dr., Georgetown) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave., Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Saturday, Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Lewes Fire Department, Station 3 (21194 John J Williams Hwy., Lewes, DE) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Saturday, Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th St., Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.