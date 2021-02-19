Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for Feb. 22 to 26

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases have been declining in Delaware and we are working hard to get the vaccine out—but we can’t let our guard down now,” said Carney. “Keep following the basic health precautions. Wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Monday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S. Laws Street, Bridgeville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mt. Zion AME Church (18211 Beach Highway, Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South N. Central Avenue, Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary (120 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.