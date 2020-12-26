Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic public health measures during a pandemic,” said Carney. “Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Avoid gathering with friends and family outside of your household. I know this holiday season is different and it’s hard. But stay vigilant and we’ll get through this.”
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Mariner Middle School (16391 Harbeson Road) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Cape Henlopen High School (1250 Kings Highway, Lewes) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.