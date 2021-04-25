Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for April 26 to May 1

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“We are vaccinating thousands of Delawareans every day, but we need to continue to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Carney. “Follow the public health precautions. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing. I encourage all Delawareans to get the shot.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, April 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Georgetown (21179 College Drive, Georgetown) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Delmar Town Hall (12 E State Street., Delmar Md.) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Laurel Elementary School (815 S. Central Avenue, Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main Street, Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Additional locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download the COVID Alert DE mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.