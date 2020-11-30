Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
“Getting tested after you’ve been with others outside of your household will help us track the spread of COVID-19, but it’s also necessary to follow basic prevention measures that we know work,” said Carney. “Wear a mask. Avoid social gatherings with folks outside of your household. Stay home if you’re sick. We need everyone to double down on their efforts in order to limit the spread of this virus.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws Street, Bridgeville)
- Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale)
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro)
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood)
- Thursday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Delaware Technical Community College - Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown)
- Friday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N Central Avenue, Laurel)
- Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Epworth United Methodist Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach)
Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.