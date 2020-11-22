Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
“Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work,” said Carney.
“Wear a mask. Think twice before gathering with friends or family outside your household. Consider celebrating the holidays a little differently this year," Carney said. "It won’t be easy but that’s how we’ll limit the spread of COVID-19, and beat this virus. Stay vigilant.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- (nearing capacity) Monday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach)
- Monday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown)
- Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Milford High School (1019 N Walnut Street, Milford)
- Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N. Central Avenue, Laurel)
- Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lewes Fire Department (32198 Janice Road Lewes, DE 19958)
Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.