Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by others.
These sites are in addition to Delaware’s permanent testing sites, plus individual healthcare providers.
“We are seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases here and Delaware and across the country,” said Carney. “We are less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving. It’s important you reconsider hosting in-person gatherings with people outside your immediate household. It’s also critical we continue to practice the basic public health measures that we know work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoid gatherings with those outside your household. Keep wearing a mask in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Please consider getting a free test—whether you have symptoms or not. Testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of this virus and contain potential outbreaks.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for any location updates due to inclement weather.
New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Richardson Park Elementary (16 Idella Avenue, Wilmington)
- Monday, Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Walk Up Only): Mack Pack (W. 6th St and N. Cleveland Avenue, Wilmington)
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: UD Laird Campus, Lot 6 (David Hollowell Drive, Newark)
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Wilmington University Athletic Complex (1365 Pulaski Hwy, Newark)
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Walk Up Only): East Side Charter School (3000 N. Claymont St. Wilmington)
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown)
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Glasgow Park, Hermitage (US 40, Newark)
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington)
- Thursday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: The Bancroft School (700 North Lombard Street, Wilmington)
- Thursday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: St. Paul UAME (3114 N Market Street, Wilmington)
- Thursday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Dr, Wilmington)
- Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington)
- Friday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Stanton Middle School (1800 Limestone Rd, Wilmington)
- Friday, Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Seeds of Greatness Bible Church (828 Frenchtown Rd E, New Castle)
- Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: University of Delaware Star Campus (540 S College Ave, Newark)
- Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: New Mount Olive Baptist Church (4412 Washington Street, Wilmington)
Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Whatcoat UMC Dover (341 Saulsbury Road, Dover)
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: New Beginnings AME (99 Jackson Street, Frederica)
- Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Camden-Wyoming Fire Company (200 E Camden Wyoming Ave, Camden)
Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N Central Ave, Laurel)
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach)
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Seaford Middle School (500 East Stein Highway, Seaford)
- Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown)
- Friday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: La Red Seaford (300 High Street, Seaford)
- Friday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood)
- Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Mt. Zion AME Church (18211 Beach Hwy, Ellendale)
- Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Delmar Haitian Church of the Nazarene (36926 Hide Away Lane, Delmar)
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form (https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact) or by directly emailing HSPcontact@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.