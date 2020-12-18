Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“As we prepare for the holidays, we need to stay vigilant to crush this winter surge of cases and hospitalizations,” said Carney. “Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household. We need to celebrate the holidays a little differently this year to limit the spread.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include (Register for all at delaware.curativeinc.com):
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach)
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd., Dagsboro)
- Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th St., Blades)
- Saturday, Dec. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St., Ellendale)
Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.