Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“We are seeing high levels of community spread of COVID-19, which is why it’s necessary to follow basic health precautions to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” said Carney.
“Testing is the best way to track the spread of this virus so please get a test. Don’t gather with anyone outside of your household. Any interaction is riskier when community spread is at current levels," Carney said. "Wear a mask whenever you’re around someone outside your household – even if they’re family or friends. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd., Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Monday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S. Laws St., Bridgeville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens (21179 College Dr., Georgetown) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Mt. Calvary AME Church (25206 Mt. Calvary Way, Concord/Seaford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd., Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave., Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, Dec. 18 from noon - 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Company (302 Main St., Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, Dec. 18 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 S. Central Ave., Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Lewes Fire Department, Station 2 (32198 Janice Rd., Lewes) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N. Main St., Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.