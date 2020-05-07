Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, there have been stories of kindness, stories of unheralded good deeds.
This is a story about pizza. And giving back.
Lori Lentowski — a clinical laboratory scientist for Beebe Healthcare who has recently begun volunteering to help with drive-up testing for the novel coronavirus — stopped in at Armand’s Pizza By the Sea in the Sea Colony shopping center a few weeks ago to pick up a couple pizzas for her co-workers.
Armand’s owner Ron Drosdzal was waiting for her — not with two pizzas, but seven. And he wouldn’t take Lentowski’s money.
She said that when he had found out where she worked, he told her the pizzas were free. But she was not expecting five more pizzas than she had ordered.
Drosdzal, she said, told her that he had been a patient at Beebe and “he feels very indebted” to the hospital. Drosdzal was featured last April on Beebe Healthcare’s website, where an article told the store of his treatment at Beebe for multiple strokes. According to the article, he was so pleased with his treatment that he hosted an event at Armand’s to raise funds for Beebe’s new South Coastal Health Campus on Route 17 in Millville.
But his contributions didn’t stop there. The following week, Lentowski said, “He contacted me and asked me what I wanted him to make up” for the Beebe workers.
Since that first visit, Lentowski said, he has loaded her down weekly with food to take to the workers at Beebe. One week it was 10 pizzas and 20 Greek salads. Another time, it was 30 subs.
“I tried giving him tips, but he won’t take any money from me,” Lentowski said.
Lentowski said Drosdzal now texts her between visits to check on her well-being.
“It’s just ‘How you doing?’ and ‘You doing OK?’” she said.
While her experience in the COVID-19 testing program isn’t something she ever in her life expected to be doing, Lentowski said she was pleasantly surprised with how efficient an operation it was.
“It was incredible how organized it was,” she said of the Georgetown testing location.
As of Tuesday, May 5, Lentowski became part of the staff at the new South Coastal campus, as the emergency room part of the building opened its doors to its first patients. One recent day when she was at the new facility preparing for the opening, she ordered food from Armand’s to be delivered — and, of course, the delivery person was none other than her new friend, Ron Drosdzal.