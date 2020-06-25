Gov. John Carney on Thursday, June 25, announced a delay in moving to Phase 3 of Delaware’s economic reopening.
“I know many Delawareans expected us to move into Phase 3 of economic reopening on Monday, June 29 — and that had been my hope, as well. But we are delaying that decision so we can get a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country. We intend to make a decision early next week regarding the start of Phase 3,” Carney said.
“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions,” he added. “We’ve heard and seen concerns — especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events. Now’s not the time to let up. You’re required to wear a mask in public settings. Keep your distance from those outside your household. These are commonsense steps that, frankly, are not that difficult to follow. And they’re a small price to pay for keeping our friends and relatives out of the hospital.
“Today, we held a COVID-19 testing event in Rehoboth Beach,” Carney noted. “Results of that event should help us determine infection rates in our coastal communities. We’ll be monitoring this data — as well as compliance with public health requirements like mask-wearing and social distancing — as we make a determination about when Phase 3 should begin.
“In Delaware, we are beating this disease,” he continued. “We have flattened the curve. But that’s because Delawareans stayed home and made significant sacrifices to keep others safe. Make no mistake: COVID-19 has not gone away. We’ve seen what has happened in other states when folks let their guard down. Let’s not be one of those states.”
