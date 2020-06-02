Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced that Phase 2 of Delaware’s economic reopening will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 15. Retail establishments, restaurants and other businesses that were permitted to open at 30 percent of stated fire capacity in Phase 1 may expand to 60 percent of stated fire occupancy in Phase 2.
Childcare facilities will be allowed to open for all Delaware families during Phase 2, with restrictions on group sizes, and additional social-distancing and cleaning protocols.
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) continues to encourage Delawareans to telework during Phase 2 of the economic reopening. Delaware families who can keep their children at home during Phase 2 of the reopening are being encouraged to do so, to help limit group sizes and prevent transmission of COVID-19, according to public health guidance.
Read the full State of Delaware guidelines on Phase 2 of economic reopening
“As businesses reopen and more Delawareans head back to work, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still active in Delaware,” said Carney. “Delawareans need to remain vigilant. Keep distance from others outside your household. Wash and sanitize your hands frequently. Wear a face covering in public settings, and act with a sense of community. This pandemic is not over. Now’s not the time to let up.”
Also on Tuesday, Carney announced a rolling reopening of personal-care service businesses — including tattoo shops and massage therapy services. Personal-care businesses may open at 30 percent of stated fire occupancy at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 8.
Personal-care service businesses and exercise facilities will remain at 30 percent of stated fire occupancy in Phase 2.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, should call Delaware 2-1-1, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medical-related questions related to testing, symptoms and health-related guidance can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
The Delaware Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.