There will be a special event panel discussion: “A Conversation Around the Effects of COVID-19 & Mental Health in the Black Community.” The virtual event will be broadcast as a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, May 26, from 6 to 7 p.m.
This event is hosted by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chair of BHC. They keynote speaker is Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, president of the American Medical Association, with special guests Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; DHSS Secretary Kara Odom-Walker, MD, MPH, MSHS; and Phyllis Chambers-Mobley, OD, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Zeta Omega Chapter.
Zoom meetings can typically be heard online by teleconference, or via telephone for audio.
Guests should email Ltgov.questions@delaware.gov in order to RSVP, receive the Zoom link and codes, or to submit questions for the panel.