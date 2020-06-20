The Delaware Division of Public Health on Saturday, June 20, announced one additional death related to the coronavirus, bringing the total in Delaware to 434. The most recent victim was a 66-year-old male, New Castle County resident, with no underlying health conditions.
Since March 11, there have been 10,681 positive cases of the coronavirus in Delaware, with 4,487 in Sussex County, 4,569 in New Castle County and 1,606 in Kent County.
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after symptoms resolve.
Additional demographic data is available at the Division of Public Health's My Healthy Community data portal.