The Delaware Division of Public Health on Saturday, June 20, announced one additional death related to the coronavirus, bringing the total in Delaware to 434. The most recent victim was a 66-year-old male, New Castle County resident, with no underlying health conditions.

Since March 11, there have been 10,681 positive cases of the coronavirus in Delaware, with 4,487 in Sussex County, 4,569 in New Castle County and 1,606 in Kent County. 

Currently, there are 75 people hospitalized and 19 critically ill in Delaware.
The health department also reported 6,395 Delaware residents have recovered and there were 8,735 negative cases.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after symptoms resolve.

Additional demographic data is available at the Division of Public Health's My Healthy Community data portal.

Information about testing is at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.
 
Anyone sick with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite should stay at home.
 
Anyone who has been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, or who has symptoms, should stay a safe distance from others, particularly older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.
 
To report individuals violating public gathering restrictions, go to  COVID.DOJ@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Veteran news reporter Susan Canfora has written for many newspapers and held positions ranging from managing editor to her favorite, news reporter. She joined the Coastal Point in June 2019. She teaches college writing, tutors and professionally edits.