All of the vaccinations against the coronavirus are 100 percent effective in stopping hospitalization and death from the illness — a medical undertaking Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, called “a miracle in science.”
“All of the vaccines are exceeding our expectations,” Rattay said during Gov. John Carney’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday, March 2. She urged Delaware residents to “take the first vaccine that you can, when it is available.”
“I like the idea of a one-dose vaccine and would be pleased to lead the way and show my fellow Delawareans this is a good way to go,” Carney said, referring to the Johnson & Johnson inoculation, which only requires one dose, instead of two required for the other two approved vaccines.
Asked whether there is public perception the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is somehow inferior, Carney said no, that it has been tested and offers “great benefit in being able to do it in one dose.”
Rattay called it “incredible — an exciting new tool in the toolbox to add more vaccine and also to make it easier for those who want one dose, as opposed to two.”
“It’s really remarkable,” she said.
Delaware early this week had already received 8,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, enough for several weeks of appointments. The first of those vaccinations will be given Saturday in Seaford and Sunday in Delaware City as the State continues to inoculate its Phase 1A and 1B vaccination groups.
Also on Tuesday, Rattay said there are 12 ZIP codes in Delaware where there is concern about an increase in the number of cases of the coronavirus — twice as many as last week. They include Selbyville, Frankford, Harbeson, New Castle and Wilmington.
There has been a spike in the number of cases at the University of Delaware, and school officials have imposed dining operations changes and imposed gathering limits there.
“We urge them to continue to be aggressive in their approaches to reduce the spread of infection,” Rattay said, adding that her department is working with the police to control large St. Patrick’s Day parties.
Rattay said visitation is now allowed at long-term care facilities in all three counties in Delaware because rates of the virus have fallen below the threshold value.
Replying to a question from Coastal Point, Rattay said the website at www.de.gov/covidvaccine is one of the best for finding details about vaccinations and how to make appointments to receive them, although other websites are also helpful, including www.de.gov/coronavirus and www.de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Carney declared last week’s six-day vaccination event at Dover International Speedway a success and thanked Federal Emergency Management Agency officials for sending federal employees to help with the process.
In Delaware, 220,616 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 227,520 doses delivered and 52,2098 remaining. There had been 142,000 first doses and 77,000 second doses registered as of Tuesday, and vaccination sites continue to be planned.
“The vaccines are safe, and they are life-saving. We’ve been saying it for months: Help is on the way,” Carney said.
Even so, he warned about the importance of continuing to wear masks, stay distanced from others and avoid social gatherings where care is not being taken.
During a call with mayors of cities throughout Delaware, Carney was told the mayors are seeing good compliance with mask-wearing and distancing.
Testing for the coronavirus is being done at high rates, and the percent of positive tests is 5 percent or below — a goal set by the World Health Organization, Carney said. More than 1.4 million Delaware residents have been tested, many more than once.
As of early this week, there had been 1,426 deaths from the coronavirus, with 281.7 new cases on a seven-day average and 151 current hospitalizations.
“The number of positive cases on a day-to-day basis is getting better, flattening out. We continue to be focused on fast and fair, and making sure vaccines are available in every community,” the governor said.
Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said she wants everyone to feel comfortable about students returning to school in person. She said a third of everyone targeted for vaccination by the Board of Education would be vaccinated by the end of the week, as well as more than half of the state’s childcare providers.
“We are really proud to announce we will continue this work until it’s finished,” she said.
Asked how the State will help students struggling with academic achievement get back on track, Bunting said methods will depend on each district. School districts are receiving federal funding for accelerated learning plans, she said.
Carney said academic slide is one of his greatest concerns and offered assurance state officials will determine how to help students during the summer, since that’s an opportune time to help them catch up.