Gov. John Carney, during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, wished a merry Christmas and happy Hanukkah to residents of Delaware, and urged them to diligently wear face masks to stop the coronavirus, even as they celebrate.
“Spread the light, but don’t spread COVID-19 during Hanukkah,” he said during the briefing, referring to the Jewish festival of lights and issuing a reminder that a four-week stay-at-home advisory begins on Monday, Dec. 14, and continues through Monday, Jan. 11.
State residents are being advised to avoid gathering indoors with anyone other than those in their immediate household and to wear masks if anyone else comes into the home. Carney also recommended schools stop in-person learning beginning on Monday, Dec. 14, and instead use virtual methods through Friday, Jan. 8. (Both the Indian River School District and Sussex Technical High School have decided since his initial recommendation that they would shift to virtual learning until after Jan. 8.)
“Be careful, be cautious. Think about your neighbor and think about your loved ones, and we’ll get through this together,” Carney said.
“We’ve got to do something to reduce the spread, the acceleration of the spread. We need to reduce the risk, given the prevalence of the COVID-19 circulating in our community. It’s not a hoax. This is real,” he said, adding that there are now 730 new cases per day in Delaware, compared to about 100 each day in September.
“Everybody I talk to now seems to know somebody either in their own family, somebody individually or a close friend who has tested positive,” he said.
He praised healthcare workers for “doing an incredible job under the most stressful circumstances,” putting themselves at risk and feeling demoralized.
“We can all help out. We can thank them most of all by wearing a face covering in public. By following the restrictions, by crushing the spread and doing what is necessary. We need you to really lean into that,” he said.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was with Carney at the press briefing, said there is significant spread of infection across the state. There have been some increases in Sussex County, but more in New Castle and Kent counties, she said.
During the current surge, fewer people are requiring ventilators and being admitted to intensive care units, she noted.
“This is great news. The cases are increasing, but the death curve is much more level. We’re not seeing as many people who are requiring ICU, who are requiring a ventilator and who are passing away. Nevertheless, we still have far too many people who are sick, who are succumbing to this illness,” she said.
There are now several FDA-approved treatments that weren’t available when the pandemic began in the spring, including two types of antibody treatments and steroids, Rattay said.
Asked about closing businesses to help stop the spread, Carney replied, “We can’t kill the patient with the therapy.”
Regarding a petition now circulating urging the State to allow winter athletes to play and stating that if they can’t, it will lead to depression and possibly suicide, Rattay said she doesn’t know of any data suggesting students who can’t compete in winter spots will commit suicide. She emphasized that winter sports are played indoors, and two of the most popular — wrestling and basketball — are high-risk because of close contact.
“We think pausing with competition makes a lot of sense,” she said.
Asked about testing during the holiday season, and if lab workers will take off time during the holidays, delaying test results, A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said lab workers are on the job despite holidays. If anything delays test results, it will be demand, not holidays, he said.