As Thanksgiving approaches, Gov. John Carney’s office is suggesting ways for people to celebrate while remaining safe from the coronavirus.
During Carney’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Molly Magarik, secretary of the Department of Health & Social Services, advised people to plan small dinners with immediate household members, host virtual dinners, share gratitude and recipes with friends and family, watch sports events and movies at home, and prepare traditional family recipes for family and neighbors — especially those at higher risk for the coronavirus.
Thanksgiving, Carney said, is “one of the most important holidays of the year, a time to give thanks but also a time to be careful.”
“One of the things we’re hearing from contact tracers is … the kind of environments in which they find themselves are often social events, like you would have around Thanksgiving,” he said.
In Delaware, the number of cases of the coronavirus is not headed in the right direction, the governor said, although “we are at a rate pretty much lower than the rest of the country, other than Hawaii, which is pretty much flat.”
Cases in the Mid-Atlantic region are not increasing at the same rate as the rest of the country, he said.
“We are doing good and we are comfortable with that. We don’t want to be like they are in the middle of the country, with 20 percent or higher. We don’t want to be there. We are going to continue to test,” he said, adding that the goal in October was to test 100,000 people.
He thanked healthcare workers and first-responders “who have been working so hard for the past eight months now, responding to the coronavirus and really helping us, risks notwithstanding. Those are the risks they are taking,” he said.
When he learned of the death of Elaine Manlove, former Delaware Elections Commissioner, and her husband — both killed in a traffic accident on Monday, Nov. 2 — Carney said, “My heart was broken.”
“Elaine was simply a special human being, one of the most positive people I have every come across. She and I worked together 30 years ago when she first came to work for New Castle County. She just lit up every room. She always had a smile, she always had that Irish twinkle in her eyes and just brought joy to everybody she came in contact with,” Carney said.
This year’s election was important to Manlove, he said, because of new voting machines she helped acquire, and that she had once demonstrated to Carney.
“Whatever happens today, I’m just going to have a heavy heart because of the passing of Elaine,” Carney said.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who also spoke at the press briefing, called Manlove’s death “a real tragedy.”
“Elaine served all the people in Delaware equally. No matter when you called her or asked a question, she was there for you. Always kind. Always put you first. We are so very sad about the passing of Elaine and her husband. She had recently retired. You never know what tomorrow brings. She will be missed, and we love her,” Jennings said.
Concerning this week’s election, Carney, whose press briefing was held on Election Day, thanked poll workers and said he had visited several polling places and was pleased that everyone in line was wearing a mask.
Magarik said cases of the coronavirus had increased in Sussex and Kent counties — specifically in towns including Frankford, Selbyville, Milford, Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Lewes, Bridgeville, Townsend, Smyrna, Viola, Harbeson and Lincoln. She urged residents of those towns to get tested.
Magarik also announced that Dr. Susan M. Levy had been hired as long-term care medical director, effective on Monday, Nov. 9. Levy specializes in internal and geriatric medicine, and has experience in long-term care facilities.
“As we head into fall and winter, we know this was a recommendation of the Pandemic Advisory Committee,” Magarik said about hiring a long-term care medical director.
Five Incident Response Teams are being created to help with infection-control training, testing, tracking and incident response. Magarik said the State is looking for volunteers to be on the teams.
Jennings assured Delaware residents they were safe to exercise the right to vote — “that most fundamental of rights” — and that state officials had prepared for months to assure everyone’s vote was protected.
Asked if businesses in Wilmington were boarding up in anticipation of possible Election Day rioting, Carney said law enforcement was prepared for the worst, but he was hoping for the best. Jennings said she did not anticipate civil unrest.
Asked if schools would remain open despite increasing cases of the coronavirus, the governor said many students are being taught remotely, or by a hybrid method, and that officials will closely monitor the number of cases. It’s best for children to be educated in schools, with in-person learning, he said, which is why it’s so important to follow safety guidelines to prevent the coronavirus.