During the last of his weekly press briefings — 15 months after they began in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began — Gov. John Carney evaluated what state officials did particularly well and how they could have done better.
Carney said he, Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, and A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, as well as healthcare providers were “learning day by day, month by month” as the virus raged.
“Hospitals throughout have been great partners, and they have had a challenging thing to do with an unknown virus. They have learned a lot about COVID-19. Our testing and vaccinations were good as well. At every level of government, the stockpile of PPE and other necessary things to respond to a pandemic like this needed some work, and I’m sure somebody will do an analysis of that,” the governor said.
Ratty said the State is “all about constant learning and improvement.”
“We, in Public Health, will be doing a formal after-action report, as will A.J. and his team. … I want to take the opportunity to say how grateful I am to have worked under the leadership of the governor, and A.J. and his amazing team. I could not be more proud of the people at Public Health who have made extraordinary sacrifices in responding to this pandemic,” Rattay said.
Schall said those in his agency will refine steps that were taken and that agency officials put their hearts and souls into their work.
“You have to go back and ask, ‘What can we do better next time?’ We just have to be sure the state is better today than yesterday,” Schall said.
Carney again encouraged those who are not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine. Sign up at de.gov/getmyvaccine or call 1-833-643-1715.
He thanked constituents “for everything you’ve done to keep Delaware healthy and safe.”
Rattay said healthcare officials have learned that even those who did not have symptoms, but who contracted the coronavirus, are struggling with long-term consequences, including fatigue, long-term loss of smell and taste, shortness of breath that continues for a while, headaches and neurological symptoms.
“We have a lot to learn from studies, and certainly we are going to want to learn from Delaware residents,” she said.
As of early this week, there were 19 new cases in the state on a seven-day average, with 1 percent of tests being positive, also on a seven-day average, with 19 current hospitalizations and 1,694 total deaths.
In late April last year, there were 337 cases, and 29 on Aug. 16. On Jan. 12, 2021, there were 474 cases, 83 on March 11, 180 on April 21, 22 on June 22, and 14 on June 26.
“The hospitals did learn a lot about treating COVID-19,” the governor said. “We did hit a lower point last week of 14, but today we are sitting there at 19,” he said, thanking physicians and pharmacies for administering vaccinations.
So far, more than 1 million doses of vaccine have been given in Delaware, with 485,532 people being fully vaccinated. Among those who are 18 or older, 69.8 percent have been vaccinated, and among those 65 or older, 93.1 percent have been vaccinated, with 37 percent of those ages 12 to 17 having been vaccinated.
“We really have great cooperation of our senior citizens. Particularly, young adults are under-vaccinated. We need to get them to step up to the plate, the concerns that they have getting reconciled so we can all be safer,” he said.
About 42 percent of those ages 18 to 34 have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Carney said it has been reported that nearly all deaths from the coronavirus are among those who are unvaccinated. They should continue to wear face masks in public. Those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in large crowds and stay safe distances away from others.
Some coronavirus restrictions will remain in place, including the requirement to wear masks in government offices, hospitals and healthcare providers’ offices.
The governor also announced that every public school student now has digital access to books, to help students keep up with studies after losing time in school due to the pandemic. There will be a focus on encouraging school children to read more during the summer. See de.gov/digitalde for more information.
Rattay thanked members of the media for continuing to cover press briefings week after week and said Delaware is “in good shape as far as the level of infection right now.”
“Overall in Delaware, we’re pretty quiet on the amounts of COVID infection we are seeing in our state. We are continuing to see infection, though, and that includes variants,” she said, adding that state officials are seeing mostly the United Kingdom variants, with 933 of one strain identified. “The Delta variant is the one we are keeping the closest eye on,” she said, referring to the India strain that appears to be much more contagious than the United Kingdom variant.
“It is a significant concern of ours that we might see pockets or clusters of infection in the fall when we have great potential for a resurgence of the virus. … None of us wants go backward and shut anything down and mandate mask-wearing. That adds to our plea for people to get vaccinated. We are going to continue to sequence specimens. We have sequenced over 3,100 specimens in our lab.
“The great news is, of the variants we are seeing, the vaccine remains the best protection among all of these variants. The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination. … Remember — there should not be any charge to you at all for the vaccine,” she said.
Concerning the safety of the vaccines, she said they are being scrutinized more intensely than any vaccine that has ever been made available. The CDC has several safety monitoring systems, including VAERS, which uses a national database with both healthcare providers and vaccine recipients able to report adverse events. See info@VAERS.org or call 1-800-822-7967 for more information.
New, for COVID, is V-SAFE, a cell phone-based monitoring system. There is also a V-safe pregnancy registry.
“This is important for us to know that, not only are these vaccines safe for pregnant women, but they are also protective by transferring protection over to the baby,” Rattay said.
COVID has impacted the nation’s life expectancy by about two years, dropping it from an expectancy of 78.7 years old in 2018 to 76.9 years old in 2020. That is more pronounced in black and brown communities, with a decrease in life expectancy of 3.25 years for blacks, 3.88 years for Latinos and 1.36 years for whites — often because those who were ill did not get the help they needed, Rattay said.
“Assess where you are, and where your family stands on your own and your family’s healthcare and screenings, and don’t wait for any treatment that is needed,” she said.
Schall said 9,682 tests for the coronavirus were administered from June 19 to 25 and 11,495 were given from June 12 to 18.
“We are looking at where people are getting vaccinated right now,” Schall said, explaining that 71 percent of vaccinations are being done at pharmacies.
Asked who is getting tested, Schall said those coming for tests include travelers or those who are required to get tested for work.
“Everybody has their reason. … We know there are a lot of people who get tested even though they have been vaccinated,” he said.
Rattay said testing was expected to decrease because those who are vaccinated generally don’t have to be tested. Testing will continue to be important, for those in school settings, as well as contact tracing and isolation, as needed, to keep the virus at bay.