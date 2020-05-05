With temperatures exceeding 80 degrees, Rehoboth Beach was crowded on March 20, despite calls for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowds on that day led Gov. John Carney to close the state's beaches to the public, except for exercise and dog-walking, and to allow towns to close their beaches completely. Ocean City, Md., officials likewise closed their boardwalk and beach, but they now plan to re-open them as of May 9.