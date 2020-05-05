Ocean City, Md., Mayor Rick Meehan announced on Monday that, as part of the Town’s gradual re-opening process under the State of Maryland’s “Roadmap to Recovery,” he intends to lift the Mayoral Declaration he made on April 28, which closed the town’s beach, boardwalk and inlet parking lot. The change will allow the re-opening of the Ocean City beach, boardwalk and inlet parking lot as of Saturday, May 9.
“This is a way to give individuals more opportunities to get outside, exercise and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to physical distancing guidelines and gathering limits,” Ocean City officials said, also emphasizing, “This does not supersede any Executive Order made by the Governor, including the closure of non-essential businesses. Maryland’s Stay-At-Home order remains in effect.”
Notably, the full declaration issued by Meehan on May 4 continues the social-distancing requirements the Town put into place as of April 28, including requiring people to maintain a physical distance on the beach and boardwalk, and in the parking lot.
“This means that social gatherings (which shall include community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings and events) of more than 10 people are prohibited in all locations and venues.”
The May 4 declaration also specifically reminds those wishing to travel to Ocean City that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order remains in effect (as do requirements to wear face coverings when in public settings).
The declaration is available online at https://oceancitymd.gov/pdf/DeclarationMay4.pdf.