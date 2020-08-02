By Susan Canfora
No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Sunday, Aug. 2.
There were 43 patients hospitalized in Delaware, with eight critical. Since March, 585 people have died from the virus, with 515 confirmed, 70 probable and 361 residents of long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there have been 14,949 cases of the virus, with 5,656 in Sussex County, 6,868 in New Castle County and 2,199 in Kent County
The number of negative cases reported was 169,962, with 8,235 recoveries and 13,952 confirmed cases.
There have been 184,911 people tested in the state, with 49,405 in Sussex County, 99,321 in New Castle County, 24,696 in Kent County, and 11,489 whose county was unknown. Last week those tested at Delaware’s saliva-based events were able to get results by text message or e-mail.
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents of long-term care facilities is updated weekly.
The Division of Public Health has also issued an advisory warning against using hand sanitizer made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, because of the potential presence of methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness or death if swallowed or possibly if absorbed through the skin.
Since then, the FDA has identified several more alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs that contain methanol and is working with manufacturers and distributors on a voluntary recall of these products. See https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.
Symptoms of methanol poisoning include headache, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of coordination, visual impairment or blindness or death.