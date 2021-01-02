No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Delaware on Saturday, Jan. 2, keeping the number of deaths at 930, according to Delaware healthcare officials.
Of those who have died, 500 were residents of long-term care facilities and 298 were from Sussex County, 464 from New Castle County and 168 from Kent County.
A total of 412 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday, with 59 critical. There were 783 new positive cases.
There have been 58,873 positive cases in Delaware, where the state population is 974,051.
Among them, 56,455 cases were confirmed, 2,418 were probable, 1,923 were residents of long-term care facilities, 15,396 are from Sussex County, 33,852 live in New Castle County and 9,489 are residents of Kent County, according to the www.delaware.gov Website.
Statewide, 514,835 people have been tested, including 114,682 in Sussex County, 303,302 in New Castle County and 69,182 in Kent County. Among them, 455,962 tested negative.
Twenty percent, or 4,208, of those interviewed, reported participating in an event or visiting a venue two weeks prior to the onset of symptoms, according to the Website, with restaurants, religious services and beaches the most common venue, although the Website states these counts “do not necessarily suggest degree of risk associated with these venues but many suggest the need for further investigation.”