The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday, May 11, opened four standalone COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which will serve for the next several months as an option for people to be vaccinated with or without an appointment, including for those in the newly-eligible 12-to-15 age group, who can be vaccinated starting immediately.
Appointments can be made at these four new clinics — as well as at Public Health clinics located in state service centers — by calling 1-833-643-1715, and they will handle walk-in traffic as well.
The clinics use the Pfizer vaccine and can immediately begin vaccinating the 12-to-15 age group, who on Monday were approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to receive that vaccine. Written parental consent is required to vaccinate individuals younger than 18; however, the parent is not required to be on site with the child during the vaccination.
The vaccination clinics will schedule appointments or accept walk-ins Monday through Friday between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. and between 1:15 and 4 p.m.
The new standing locations include:
- Georgetown Plaza, 19 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown, DE 19947;
- Oxford Plaza, 256 Chapman Road, Suite 100, Newark, DE 19702;
- Canby Park, 1946 Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805; and
- Blue Hen Corporate Center, 655 S. Bay Road, Suite 1A, Dover, DE 19901.
“As we look to increase our vaccinated population — especially to reach young people who will be going back to college and school at the end of summer — these new vaccination-only clinics have the capacity to administer thousands of vaccines a week,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said.
“These standing vaccination clinics, along with our public health clinics at state service centers, Curative sites, medical providers, pharmacies and community events, will all be a part of increasing Delawareans’ protection against COVID-19 substantially in the next several months.”
For a full list of Division of Public Health clinic sites, as well as other vaccination opportunities, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.