New Delaware COVID case rate slows significantly in one week

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly update regarding the most recent statistics on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021.
In all, 515 new cases were announced in the past week for a total of 108,681 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. That's an average of 74 new cases daily since the last report.
This means 11 percent of Delaware's population have tested positive for COVID since the coronavirus was first confirmed here.
As of today, 62 individuals are currently hospitalized (a net decrease of 12 from last week), of whom, 9 are critically ill.
A total of 1,660 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, with 6 additional deaths since last week's update. Total ages range from under 5 years to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 833 were female and 827 were male. A total of 824 individuals were from New Castle County, 343 were from Kent County, and 493 were from Sussex County.
To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.
Additional statistics are posted online at the My Healthy Community COVID-19 data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus websites:
Protect yourself during the Memorial Day Weekend
With the long holiday weekend upon us and many people taking to Delaware beaches or cooking out with friends and family, it is important to remind those who are not vaccinated that the best protection against COVID-19 is to continue to wear a mask and to get vaccinated as soon as possible. While the cases of COVID-19 have significantly decreased in recent weeks, the Division of Public Health saw an increase in cases last year after the Memorial Day weekend due to Delawareans dropping their guard and gathering closely with others.
All Delawareans should make the necessary effort to protect themselves against the virus. Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent infection, but for anyone who is unable or unwilling, mask wearing and staying six feet away from others is the key to protecting yourself against contracting and spreading the coronavirus. Many pharmacies are open this weekend and able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Expansion of gift card locations for DEWins incentive program
Beginning next week, vaccine providers (including those who work with community-based organizations) will be able to request gift cards from DPH when they make their vaccine order request. DPH hopes this expansion of the gift card portion of the DEWins program will encourage even more Delawareans to get vaccinated.
Vaccines in Delaware
As of last night, Delaware has administered 906,543 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX.
A total of 814,230 doses have been delivered to the state, and 344,295 doses have been delivered as part of the federal pharmacy programs. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Details are posted at de.gov/covidvaccine. For questions, call the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. Those who are deaf and hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.
Breakthrough cases
Vaccination significantly reduces the chance to developing COVID-19 or becoming seriously ill from it. To date, 381,498 Delawareans have been fully vaccinated. Of those, there have been 330 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, less than one-tenth of one percent.
A breakthrough case is defined as testing positive for COVID-19 after an individual has been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more – though it does not mean that the infection actually occurred after vaccination. Eight of the reported breakthrough cases involved hospitalizations, two resulted in death. Both cases involved individuals with underlying health conditions. Breakthrough cases are extremely rare and the science is clear, the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
Variant cases in Delaware
The DPH has identified a number of COVID-19 variant cases through routine surveillance of test specimens, which now includes the state’s first identified case of B.1.617.2 variant first found in India. These variants are based on the CDC list of Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest.
|Variant
|Origin
|# of Cases
|B.1.1.7
|United Kingdom
|771
|B.1.351
|South Africa
|1
|B.1.427
|California, U.S.
|9
|B.1.429
|California, U.S.
|11
|P.1
|Brazil
|23
•
|Variant
|Origin
|# of Cases
|B.1.525
|New York U.S.
|2
|B.1.526
|New York U.S.
|260
|B.1.526.1
|New York U.S.
|29
|B.1.617.2
|India
|4
•
That measures 1,110 cases in all (917 adults, plus 193 youth below age 18). This includes 846 people from New Castle County, 152 from Kent County and 112 from Sussex County.
The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has sequenced 2,690 specimens for COVID-19 variant strains to date, including 135 within the past week.
Virus mutation is common. Public health approach and treatments are currently not any different, but as these variants may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus – wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.
For more information regarding CDC variant classifications, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
DPH Offers Free Transportation to Vaccine Appointments at Public Health Clinics
DPH has contracted with two vendors to provide free rides to a DPH Clinic to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To arrange for free transportation from DinesteHealth and Delmarva Transportation, contact the DPH Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715 and press option 3. To view a list of DPH clinics offering vaccinations, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Walk-ins at all sites are welcome, or you may schedule an appointment. All sites are located near DART bus routes and are wheelchair accessible. The DPH clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine so anyone age 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated at these sites. Parental consent is required for anyone under age 18, but a parent is not required to be there in person. Parental consent can be provided by completing, printing and signing the Immunization Reporting Record located on the webpage under the clinic location section.
Delawareans are Reminded of State Requirements for Use of Face Masks
As a reminder to the public, Delaware Governor John Carney’s 29th modification to the COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration, which took effect Friday, May 21, continues to require mask-wearing in the following settings regardless of vaccination status:
- Public transportation (includes buses, Paratransit, taxi, ride-sharing services)
- Health care facilities (includes but not limited to hospitals, medical clinics and offices, special care, labs, dentists, pharmacies, blood banks/drives, veterinary care) applies to patients, staff, and visitors
- Long-term care facilities (for staff and visitors – if resident and visitor are fully vaccinated, no mask is needed if in private area)
- State facilities
- Correctional facilities
- Homeless shelters
- Child care facilities (staff, parents, visitors, students Kindergarten and above)
- Schools
DPH strongly encourages unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks in public settings and around those who live outside of their household. Individual businesses have the ability to enact stricter requirements than the state and require mask use.
While the most recent modification to the State of Emergency declaration no longer requires social distancing, DPH continues to strongly encourage 6 feet of social distancing for unvaccinated persons, per CDC guidelines.
Long-term care statistics
With the situation in most long-term care facilities stable, DPH has decided to remove the list of deaths by facility from the weekly release. There have been a total of 2,735 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 753 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19 (with 0 additional deaths from last week).
Questions of all kinds
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
As a reminder, DPH recently announced it has created a pathway for the public to submit complaints if they believe a COVID-19 vaccination provider is violating vaccination requirements. Those complaints can be directed to HSPContact@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download "COVID Alert DE," Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.