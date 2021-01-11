On Wednesday, Jan. 6, specifically authorized members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company were given vouchers designating them as approved for receiving a vaccination against the COVID-19 virus under the state’s current Phase 1a of vaccine distribution.
“This is purely another in a series of practices our members work on rendering you the safest EMS service in Sussex County,” said MVFC Public Information Officer Tony Petralia.
Vaccination was hosted by the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, with MVFC Chief Paul Sterling, Pump Operator Dennis Ayers, firefighter Craig Temple, firefighter Tyler Bare, Lt. Clayton West, Lt. Mike Voeltner and career firefighter/EMT Megan Hudson receiving the vaccine on Jan. 6.