Several students and staff members at Millsboro Middle School have had to be quarantined during the past two days due to exposure to two students and one staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19, Indian River School District officials announced on Wednesday Dec. 9, noting that the result means all MMS students will shift to virtual learning, immediately, starting Dec. 10.
According to IRSD officials, the individuals exposed or testing positive this week will not return to school until a 14-day quarantine period has passed. But the quarantine period has also resulted in instructional challenges, with a significant shortage in the teachers needed to cover hybrid in-person instruction.
Due to that teacher shortage, they said, MMS will temporarily shift to remote learning for all students effective on Thursday, Dec. 10. Remote synchronous learning will continue for all MMS students beginning tomorrow, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 18.
The early shift back to full remote learning affects only Millsboro Middle School. All other district schools will continue with hybrid in-person instruction as scheduled through Dec. 18, at which time all IRSD schools were already scheduled to transition to back to remote synchronous instruction, beginning on Dec. 21 and continuing through Jan. 8.
The shift back to remote learning across the district is being made in accordance with Gov. John Carney’s recent recommendation and the Indian River Board of Education’s vote at a special meeting on Dec. 4, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge. IRSD schools were already scheduled to be closed for Christmas break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.