Assistant Principal Bennett Murray conducts the laptop drive-through line at John M. Clayton Elementary School in April. The district distributed computers to students who needed them for remote schooling this spring. While IRSD students whose families opted in to hybrid in-person learning this fall had returned to classes, Millsboro Middle School students will now return to full remote learning more than a week earlier than the rest of the district, due to teacher shortages related to COVID-19 quarantines.