Beebe Healthcare updated its visitor guidelines on Tuesday, March 8, to allow one well visitor to rotate throughout the day at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Visiting hours remain from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are limited to one person at a time, except during certain circumstances. Previously, there was a limit of one visitor per day.
All visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. That requirement includes the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus and Tunnell Cancer Center on the Rehoboth Health Campus.
For patients being discharged from the hospital outside of visiting hours, one well visitor is permitted 30 minutes prior to discharge to help with care instructions.
As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19, except for special circumstances.
Additional considerations are made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients and end-of-life patients. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers visit.
Visitors are being asked to remain with the patient to limit movement throughout the hospital. Visitors may also be asked to leave if the care team deems it necessary for any clinical reasons. Clergy and pastoral visitors still do not count toward any patient’s visitor quota.
Some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location:
- You are expected to wear a surgical mask;
- You can expect to be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether you have been sick or been around others who might be sick;
- You can expect to see Plexiglas dividers at some stations and visual cues on the floor to encourage physical distancing;
- You may be asked to call when you arrive, or complete registration in your car; and
- Continued limitations of the number of visitors are still in place.
