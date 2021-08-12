Responding to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases statewide, especially among the unvaccinated, Gov. John Carney this week mandated all school children in kindergarten through 12th grades, as well as those in childcare homes and centers, must wear face coverings while indoors, even if they have been vaccinated.
The mandate takes effect on Monday, Aug. 16, and applies to public and private schools throughout Delaware. Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.
Those who operate childcare centers and homes are being encouraged to also require children 2 through kindergarten age to wear masks, although those younger than 2 should not be masked due to the risk of suffocation, noted the governor’s announcement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The mandate is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, “and will help all Delaware students safely return to classrooms full time this fall for the 2021-2022 school year,” officials said.
Carney also announced state employees and visitors to Delaware state facilities must wear masks indoors beginning on Aug. 16, regardless of vaccination status. Additional requirements are expected to be announced within days.
Carney also extended the Public Health Emergency order to allow state and medical providers to continue vaccination and testing. Under Delaware law, emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
As of Monday, Aug. 9, 73.7 percent of adults and 71.6 percent of those 12 or older living in Delaware had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 474,050 Delaware residents have been fully vaccinated. Among them, there have been 718 breakthrough cases — 0.1 percent of those who were vaccinated.
To find a vaccine provider, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. For details about testing, visit de.gov/gettested.
According to the most recent statistics released by Delaware’s Department of Public Health, positive cases are continuing to increase in the state, with the delta variant dominating new cases. As of early this week, 112,298 positive cases had been reported since March 11, 2020, and the seven-day average of new positive cases had increased to 147.1. There were 71 people hospitalized with the virus as of early this week, an increase of 39 from last week. Eight were critically ill, an increase of five from last week.
The number of deaths reported from COVID-19 to date was 1,833, ranging from 5 to 104 years old. The death toll includes 928 women and 905 men. Among those 1,833 dead, 545 were from Sussex County.
The health department, in all of its news releases, emphasizes that vaccination significantly reduces the chance of developing the coronavirus or becoming seriously ill from it.
“There’s no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall. This consistent, statewide approach will help students, educators and staff return to school safely and without disruption. Vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic,” Carney stated, urging everyone who has not been vaccinated to get the vaccine since it is “free, safe and highly effective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness.”
Carney’s mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities prompted a rebuttal from state Rep. Rich Collins, a Republican, who this week wrote in the Delaware State House of Representatives Republican Caucus newsletter, “Why must our children continue to be hurt by our state’s misdirected COVID-19 policies?
“Throughout the pandemic, the state has continued to lurch from one bad decision to another, often using questionable suppositions to support its choices. Small businesses were forced to close, while big-box corporate retailers remained open. Hospitals were coerced to suspend life-saving screening, testing and other procedures to keep beds open for COVID patients that never arrived. Distance learning protocols were employed where teachers could not track student participation or even attendance. With this track record, why should we continue to have faith in executive branch decision-makers?
“Face-masking and vaccination policies in public schools should be left to locally elected school officials and the parents to which they are accountable — not dictated by state officials. … Some constituents say their children have difficulty breathing while using the devices, resulting in headaches and difficulty concentrating. Of course, these are antidotal accounts, but shouldn’t the experiences of children and their parents be considered? Under the announced universal mask mandate, these concerns have received no accommodation.
“There is also a real possibility that children could inadvertently contaminate their face masks through careless handling, repeatedly inhaling bacteria and other things worse than anything they would be exposed to without it,” Collins asserted.
“And there is the impact on learning — a process that has already been drastically damaged by the state’s COVID-19 disruption,” Collins wrote.
The Delaware Judicial Branch will require face masks at all state court facilities beginning on Monday, Aug. 16. Beginning on Sept. 7, any court employee not fully vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly testing, according to a news release quoting Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., administrative head of all state courts.
Seitz stated that the orders are “needed in the interest of public health and safety due to the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases in Delaware” and because “according to the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, all Delaware counties presently have high levels of community transmission of COVID-19.”
The mask order will apply to all visitors to state judicial facilities and judicial branch employees.
The only exception will be in courtrooms when a participant in a court proceeding is speaking, or for employees in their offices or in a socially-distant work area.
The testing requirement is for all employees who have not provided proof of full vaccination. Once that proof is provided, weekly testing can be discontinued.
Following consultation with the courts’ infections disease expert, Dr. Alfred Bacon, it was determined while the vaccine protects against the most serious symptoms of the coronavirus, “the emerging science indicates that the delta variant is highly transmissible and vaccinated people may be asymptomatic carriers of the delta variant.”
“This means vaccinated people may unknowingly infect those who are unvaccinated, such as children under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine and those who may be immunocompromised or others not fully vaccinated,” the news release stated.
“As the CDC and Gov. Carney have stated, the delta variant has recently changed conditions. … Many judicial branch employees and the public must come to judicial facilities every day. They have no choice. We needed to take immediate action to protect our employees and the public from the highly contagious nature of the delta variant.
“Vaccines are still the best defense against COVID-19 and the delta variant. The best way to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” the chief justice stated.
Also this week, TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., announced that, as of Aug. 6, visitation would not be allowed at TidalHealth hospitals for at least the following seven days and until further notice, except for end-of-life visitation or disabled people who need a support person. In Labor & Delivery, mother and baby may have one person with them at all times, but only one person the entire time. A midwife or doula will also be permitted during labor.
Masks are required at all TidalHealth facilities, though gaiters and bandanas are not permitted.
Vendors will not be permitted inside hospitals unless they need medical care.
For outpatient surgeries, one person may remain with the patient, but only until the patient is taken into surgery.
One person will be permitted with the patient during diagnostic imaging and testing.
“We encourage loved ones to stay in touch with family members via phone, Facetime and other electronic means. E-cards are available on our website at https://www.tidalhealth.org/medical-care/support-services/send-e-card. We encourage everyone to be vaccinated. It is the best way to prevent the spread and to reduce hospitalization,” TidalHealth officials stated.
No new restrictions or visitation policies were in effect at Beebe Healthcare, Ryan Marshall, who handles public relations for the hospital system, said on Wednesday this week.
TidalHealth also announced this week that its Richard A. Henson Research Institute had participated last year in a clinical trial of a new treatment for the virus. After medical review by pulmonary experts, the team agreed to support the trial, and TidalHealth provided 40 percent of the data for the study.
“It appears that the treatment may be quite successful, and may have even helped COVID-19 patients in our community survive,” a news release stated, explaining that the hospital enrolled, during two months, 49 patients who were significantly ill with the coronavirus.
“Patients who received the study drug plus standard of care were treated daily for five days or until they were discharged from the hospital, and importantly, not a single person enrolled … died from COVID-19,” Dr. Robert Joyner Jr., director of the Henson Institute, said.
He explained that Partner Therapeutics Inc. had created the protocol to deliver inhaled Leukine. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 “produces respiratory failure by destroying lung tissue through excessive inflammation and damage to the normal lung immune response (and) Leukine has the potential to limit destruction of lung cells and restore normal function in the damaged alveoli,” Joyner stated.
The State of Delaware’s health department, partnering with medical staff from the Delaware National Guard, has launched mobile units to offer COVID-19 vaccines in under-served communities. The mobile units, using trailers to transport the vaccine and provide vaccinations, are scheduled to visit communities in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.
Delaware residents can now obtain free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits from Delaware libraries, except the Greenwood library. Results are available in as little as 15 minutes. Library cards are not required.
Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies, abdominal pain and lack of appetite.