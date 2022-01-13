When Gov. John Carney’s weekly press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic began this week, it wasn’t with his usual smile and greeting, but with videos of doctors talking about the unprecedented number of hospitalizations due to the virus, how hospitals are struggling to operate beyond capacity and how exhausted doctors and staff are.
There were pleas to get vaccinated and schedule booster shots, repeatedly wash hands, keep safe distances from others and wear masks everywhere in public.
“Omicron is regarded as mild, but there is nothing mild about the situation we are in,” said Dr. Ken Silverstein, chief physician executive at ChristianaCare, who was with Carney at the Tuesday, Dec. 11, press conference. “These are dire circumstances. The number of hospitalizations are unprecedented. The hospital has never implemented crisis standards of care before. We have seen surges in the past with flu, but the number of patients we are seeing is extraordinary.
“The reality is some of that is preventable, through vaccination and social distancing and the masking we have been talking about. The fact is many more people are infected, especially among the unvaccinated. The people in the hospital are very, very sick,” he said.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was also with Carney, said Delaware hospitals are operating at around 117 percent of their capacity.
“A lot of people are surprised they are so sick with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, because they thought it wouldn’t be much worse than the common cold. It may be just a cold for some people, but for many more people it is a very severe disease,” Rattay said.
As of early this week, there were 2,753 new cases of the coronavirus in Delaware on a seven-day average, 29.9 percent positive tests, 734 current hospitalizations, with 72 patients in critical condition, and 2,373 deaths to date during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1.6 million vaccines had been administered, and 64 percent of Delaware residents were fully vaccinated.
“The state has reached the point where hospital capacity has been stretched to the limit. We are at a critical point,” said Carney who, this week, made it mandatory once again to wear face masks in all indoor locations.
Although he said he hoped masks would be worn voluntarily, the mandate became necessary, he said.
“I always thought we could do the mask requirement in a voluntary way and said that over the past two or three weeks, that the private businesses would take that step. It appeared that wasn’t working, both in the numbers and as I circulated in the community. Hopefully, this will work,” he said.
Asked how long it will take to determine if the mask mandate is successful, Rattay said it could be known in one to two weeks, and will be indicated by a decrease in hospitalizations due to the virus.
Silverstein said ChristianaCare has implemented crisis standards, meaning choices are being made about who receives a hot meal and who has to wait, and who gets medication on time and whose medication is delayed.
“This is a call for partnership. We are asking the public for help in getting vaccinated, in getting boosters if they are eligible, being mindful of social interactions, socially distancing, washing hands, staying home if you are ill, and helping us with the overwhelming number of people at hospitals,” Silverstein said.
Choosing the correct type of mask is important, Rattay said. Cloth masks, according to a number of studies, have been shown to help protect against the virus, but because omicron is more contagious and appears to be airborne, a more effective mask should be chosen when possible. The best masks have multiple layers and fit snugly over the nose and mouth, with no gaps around the face.
Some experts are suggesting avoiding cloth masks or wearing them over surgical masks. Rattay said she likes KN-95 masks because they fit well and are comfortable, but they must also be approved by the Food & Drug Administration or National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health, or NIOSH.
Rattay also clarified who needs to be tested, recommending people get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms, if they have been exposed, if they have underlying health conditions or if they are not vaccinated. Those who are not at high risk should assume they are ill if they develop symptoms and should isolate themselves from others. Anyone exposed to someone with the disease should be tested five days after exposure, regardless of vaccination status. Everyone who is not vaccinated should be tested weekly.
Carney said he had called up another 100 members of the Delaware National Guard “as an extra set of hands in emergency rooms in hospitals where they are stretched to the limit.” More National Guard members are currently training to be certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and others are helping with testing, delivering meals and handling other duties, the governor said.
Asked what benchmarks he is looking for before taking further mitigation efforts to protect against the virus, Carney said he and state officials want to see the number of hospitalizations reduced.
“Each surge seems to be a little bit different, so I’m staying away from benchmarks. I don’t want to have the mask mandate on one day longer than we have to. … Our hospital partners prefer us to have a mask mandate all the time, prior to this and going forward. We have seen where we’ve been. It’s a little bit uncertain where we’re going, but we think we have the right approaches,” he said.