Beebe Healthcare has received a $1 million gift to its COVID-19 Relief Fund from the Ma-Ran Foundation.
“It is with great joy that I share the very good news of this gift from Ma-Ran Foundation, through the generosity of Peggy and Randall Rollins, for their contribution to help Beebe Healthcare fight the COVID-19 pandemic here in Sussex County,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation.
“Their generous gift will certainly bring relief to Beebe during this time of crisis, worry and uncertainty, as we have quickly had to face many new challenges and new expenses with fighting this pandemic. I am so grateful to Peggy and Randall Rollins and their family, for their strong and loyal commitment to Beebe Healthcare. Their gift will help us save lives in our time of need.”
The Beebe Medical Foundation established the COVID-19 Relief Fund as a direct way for donors to make an impact. All the funds raised are being transferred to Beebe Healthcare on a regular basis for the additional medical supplies, staffing and personal protective equipment and technology needed to fight the pandemic.
“Now more than ever, Beebe needs everyone’s support to get through this crisis. We wanted to make a gift so that Beebe can remain strong, committed and focused to taking care of patients at this crucial time,” shared Randall and Peggy Rollins.
Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare added, “It’s so wonderful to live where philanthropy and giving is such a vital part of the fabric of our community. This amazing gift from the Ma-Ran Foundation will go directly toward the purchase of our very own rapid testing technology here, among other equipment and technology to help us better serve our community. This gift will help us save lives. Beebe has incurred many additional expenses and this gift will not only help us now, but during our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”
“Every gift counts, and every gift matters in this fight,” said Protack.
The Beebe Medical Foundation has expressed gratitude to all those who have made gifts to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, donated medical supplies, purchased $25 restaurant gift cards for team members and first-responders, and made masks. The Beebe Medical Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, now with the Ma-Ran Foundation gift, totals $1.9 million. Those who wish to learn more about how to help make a difference can go to beebehealthcare.org.
“This pandemic has truly shed light to our community, that our local nonprofit hospital is a key asset and vital to all of us,” said Christian Hudson, chair of the Beebe Medical Foundation board. “I am grateful to the hundreds of new donors who have made a gift and those who have reached out and helped us.
“I am even more grateful to many of our loyal donors, like the Rollins family, who have made additional gifts. If there ever was a time to consider becoming a donor of Beebe, it is now. We need your help during this crisis, and we will still need your continued support in the future as we recover and rebuild. Thank you to all of our Beebe Believers!”