On May 13, Lord Baltimore Lions Club Vice President Tony Rinaudo, Fenwick Island Lions Club member and Zone 1 Chairperson Linda St. Clair and Fenwick Island Lions Club Vice President Jean Bioni presented gift cards and a check to the Beebe Medical Foundation’s Executive Director Kay Young and David Szumski.
“The Lord Baltimore Lions Club and the Fenwick Island Lions Club wanted to thank all of the doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, volunteers and the support staff of Beebe Healthcare for their courage, dedication and professionalism while providing treatment and care for the sick and dying during this pandemic,” representatives of the Lions Clubs said.
“We know there are significantly higher risks of being infected while caring for patients with the COVID-19 virus, in addition to the possibility of bringing the virus home to their family. Working long hours and being away from their families the Beebe Healthcare personnel show what they are made of by their dedication to provide services to the patients and the families.
“Our community appreciates their sacrifices and service. We will get through this war against this evil virus together and get back to work with a greater appreciation for their service, how precious life is, and the freedoms we may have taken for granted,” they added.