Robert’s Rules of Order were quickly dismissed at the Indian River School District board of education meeting Monday night this week. In fact, the school board meeting was more reminiscent of a church revival meeting, with the call and response from the more than 50 assembled parents and teachers shouting a collective “Amen.”
Indeed, the school board representatives were “preaching to the choir.” The unanimous sense of both the IRSD board and the audience was to do away with masks in schools. The IRSD board agreed to create a parent survey for more input and scheduled a vote for its December meeting on abandoning state Board of Education mandates.
The two main decisions emerging from the school board meeting were to survey parents with a goal of rejecting mask mandates after Feb. 8 or make them optional; and to decline the support of the State in “test to stay” antigen testing offered free of charge for those who are unvaccinated and need rapid testing results to remain working in a school.
James E. Fritz (District 1—Georgetown) said, “Put an end to the hypocrisy — what is the State going to do if we don’t remove the kids [in quarantine]. Are they going to close the school, and lock the building?”
Fritz was very vocal in discussion of the mask mandate and agreeing to a parent survey over the next several weeks before the holiday break.
“We are interested in asking the parents about maintaining the mask mandate,” he said. “We would send it out for one week and then re-send again if there is not enough of a response. The survey says the district has been operating under a requirement from Gov. Carney.” (Actually, the required masks is a state Board of Education rule, he later clarified. “The IRSD Board of Education is seeking input from parents for what we might do after the Feb. 8 mandate is over. What should we implement in Indian River schools? Should we agree to have masks continue or make them optional?”
Rebecca Dean, who is a mother of three and first-responder, and said she is also married to a first-responder, voiced her concerns.
“This is my eighth school board meeting,” she said. “The state is destroying data,” she alleged, “and the FOIA requests are not being honored. This Saturday, there will be a peaceful protest from 9 to 11 a.m. at Beebe hospital. We are standing up for teachers, nurses and first-responders and their Constitutional rights.”
Jake Buchler, kindergarten teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary School also spoke.
“Facebook posts say, ‘Just leave the school’ if I am against masking,” said the LB teacher, who has been protesting the vaccinate-or-test mandate in front of the school before daily classes start.
“We have to stop being afraid to speak up. I cannot tell you how many people have asked me to speak up. … There are so many thumbs-up” during his protest walks, he added. “When we are afraid to speak up, we are going to lose our freedom.”
Kelsey Forin, a student from Indian River High School, said she should not be wearing masks due to health concerns and that she often lets them slip under her chin. She said she is a student who “loves school, and is not motivated” under the mask mandate.
Richard Forin, her dad, also spoke and said the “hypocrisy has to stop” in changing the mask rules for schools. “All we are doing is making these children sicker, because they are not being developed.”
Rodney M. Layfield, IRSD school board president, said he was also very concerned about the long-term impact on students. Layfield’s son was quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19, he noted. “He sat next to another child,” said Layfield. “He missed a football game, a week of school.”
Layfield said 125 students at Sussex Central were quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
“Zero of them tested positive,” said Layfield. “Those students had to take off school, and this impacted 125 families — it wrecked their first week of school.”
IRHS student government active in service
In other news from this week’s board meeting, Emma Rickards, Indian River High School student government member and a senior varsity player on the IRHS volleyball team, reported that homecoming was a success this year, with a combined outdoor-venue homecoming rally and a dance. She focused on student-government service work.
“We have adopted 21 homeless families within the student government,” she said. “We will have a surplus of supplies and presents for these families by Christmas.” She added that the National Honor Society (NHS) is also collecting canned goods for Sussex County homeless shelters.
The Indian River High School Honor Society induction date was also changed from Nov. 17, to a date to be determined in the spring of 2022.
“Our sports teams all made the playoffs,” said Rickards, “and it was a great season for the IRHS marching band.”
“It has been tough to navigate our education during the pandemic,” said Rickards, who offered IRSD’s board her appreciation for college-tour videos that are brought to morning assemblies for viewing.
Indian River’s Educational Support Professionals of the Year were then announced by Susan Bunting, Delaware Secretary of Education and former IRSD superintendent.
“They serve in a positive and supportive role” in the schools, she said. “They are the backbone of our schools and the unsung heroes.”
The full slate of Educational Support Professionals of the Year includes: Lynn Baker (Long Neck Elementary), Sylvia Baker (Indian River Educational Complex), Ashley Bennett (Lord Baltimore Elementary), Jamaal Bivens (Indian River High School), Eddie Bowen (Millsboro Middle), Lenny Brittingham (Georgetown Middle), Chris Budesheim (Howard T. Ennis), Gwendolyn Gillespie (Georgetown Elementary), Esque Hodge (Southern Delaware School of the Arts), Amy Johnson (Selbyville Middle), Colette B. Press-Spady (East Millsboro Elementary), Cassie Queen (John M. Clayton Elementary), Randy Ramirez (Sussex Central High School), Tara Richards (Phillip C. Showell Elementary), Maria Rodriquez (North Georgetown Elementary) and Dan Shively (Early Learning Center).
Sports awards were then announced by IRHS Principal Mike Williams and board members, with football, cross-county and volleyball athletes earning special recognition.
Eight school-choice applications were presented to the board, one from Indian River High School, and all were accepted unanimously by the board.