With current events still changing on a daily basis, the Indian River School District will wait another month before deciding how to approach graduation ceremonies.
“I don’t think we have to make a full decision on what graduation’s going to look like tonight,” IRSD Superintendent Mark Steele told the district’s board of education in a Zoom teleconference on Monday, April 27. “It may be a very hard decision, and it may not,” he said.
On Friday, April 24, Gov. John Carney announced that the statewide school closure will extend through the end of this school year.
“The governor, in his speech on Friday afternoon, talked about … it not being a traditional graduation, and it may have to be some kind of special event,” Steele said.
Although there’s always hope that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic situation will improve in another month or two, Steele said nothing is certain — especially since Sussex County now has the highest infection numbers in Delaware.
Discussion was set to continue on Tuesday morning, April 28, when Director of Secondary Education Renee Jerns will host a meeting of district administrators and the three high school principals.
“I don’t like to jump right off the bat today and make that decision,” Steele said. “We’ll keep you abreast on some of the ideas that we’re getting.”
In speaking with other school superintendents, Steele said, some districts will do a 100-percent virtual graduation ceremony.
Other districts might delay the ceremony, hoping that things return to normal this summer but, “If we put it off to July or August, you run the risk that any students going into the military after graduation may not be able to participate [in graduation],” Steele said.
“Where we are today in Sussex County, in our school district, particularly in Millsboro and Georgetown — there’s a concern that if we wait, will we have the opportunity of getting it in? Are we still going to have to work around social distancing? There are all those restrictions we’re working on.”
The school board instead voted on some placeholder dates and plans to make a decision at next month’s meeting, tentatively scheduled for May 18 at 7 p.m.
During the public comments section of the meeting, Indian River High School senior Riley Murray spoke on the importance of an in-person ceremony.
“Graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and milestone. Being the youngest in my family, I have waited for this opportunity,” she said, to celebrate her schooling career. When it feels like the Class of 2020 is missing other important memory — prom, sports, other competitions and the company of classmates — Murray said they deserve this highlight.
Even the U.S. Air Force Academy had an in-person graduation, she said. (Indeed, those graduates had masks, social distancing and no family guests in attendance — but they got to take a seat on the grass under blue skies.)
She insisted that each school be allowed to send a student representative to the committee’s meeting, and she volunteered to represent IRHS.
Changing dates and lessons
Because the board must approve all calendar changes, and because they definitely had to cancel the planned May 26, 27 and 28 graduation ceremonies, they instead scheduled a placeholder to “buy some time.”
At the moment — and things may change — graduation is tentatively scheduled for June 17 (Indian River High School), June 18 (Sussex Central High School) and June 19 (Howard T. Ennis School).
The last day of school has been changed:
• for seniors, moved from May 22 to June 12;
• for regular students, moved from June 15 to June 19;
• for teachers, moved from June 17 to June 24.
Now, the district will finish the school year educating more than 11,000 youth at a distance.
“We’ll finish the year strong,” said Steele, commending the educators who he said will make that happen.
“The last five weeks have been a whirlwind, and we have really changed the whole structure of the way we have had to deliver instruction,” Steele said. “I don’t think anybody saw this coming a few months ago. It came on pretty fast.”
Personalized instruction and review began on April 20. Since students will not be finishing the school year in a physical classroom, new material will not begin until May 18 (when school buildings were originally supposed to reopen).
“This is not going to be the same as being in a classroom, face-to-face with teacher, but we set a mark: ‘This is what kids need to know to get to the next grade level … and everybody is working to get to that goal,” Steele said.