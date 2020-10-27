Highmark on Oct. 27 shared that, through a collaboration with one of its vendors, Blue Bear Protection, any organization can order PPE and supplies in bulk quantities and at a discounted rate.
The announcement followed the organization’s initiative to provide more than 1.3 million cloth face masks across its footprint. Most recently, Highmark Inc. donated more than 100,000 masks to community organizations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware.
The initiative, which launched in May, was one way Highmark provided support to its members and the community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Highmark also provided PPE and supplies to nearly 500 school districts across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware. The donation included enough face masks for students in each district, face shields for teachers, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and resource material for best practices amid COVID-19.
“We encourage our members and community partners to visit the site if they are seeking PPE supplies. The public can also visit faqs.discoverhighmark.com for COVID updates, online symptom checker, and to find local resources and specialized services,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.
Any organization, regardless of its affiliation to Highmark, is welcome to purchase PPE from the specialized website at http://hmkcommunityppe.com/.