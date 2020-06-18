Despite circulating rumors, wearing a protective face mask, even for an extended period, will not cause carbon dioxide toxicity.
At the worst, it could lead to a headache, but nothing more serious, Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said by way of clarification during Gov. John Carney’s press briefing on Tuesday, June 16.
If more people consistently wear masks, there will be more freedom to go out, and more restaurants and other businesses will reopen, she said.
“That right. We’re not doing this just to do it. We’re not making this stuff up,” Carney said, urging consistent wearing of masks, staying safe distances from others and washing hands regularly.
“The new normal, at least until we have a vaccine, is going to be different, or else the invisible enemy — the virus — is going to resurface,” the governor said.
Those who are asymptomatic are shedding the virus, even though they don’t feel sick, so it’s also important to continue testing to “stay ahead of any outbreak,” Carney said.
“We are attempting to do that at a time when folks are not feeling as threatened by the virus, and are not as focused on getting tested,” he said.
Nationwide, 21 states are seeing daily increases in cases.
“Delaware is not one of them, so let’s keep it that way,” Carney said.
“We’re still going to watch the data to determine it as we move into Phase III. … The science is pretty conclusive now that maybe one of the most protective measures is to wear a mask. If you can’t wear a mask for yourself, wear it for your neighbor. Think about the person in the grocery store you may encounter. Think about the person in the restaurant,” he said.
Rattay said she understands “people are tired of this pandemic and we just want to go back to normal life, but the virus doesn’t care that we’re tired. “
“The virus is still out there,” Rattay said, calling the fight against the coronavirus a marathon.
“You see from our numbers we are doing well. We still have cases but we are doing well, and that’s great, but we so desperately don’t want to be one of those states that are increasing significantly,” she said.
By Wednesday, there were 426 deaths from the virus in Delaware, 83 hospitalizations, 6,305 patients recovered and 10,444 positive cases.
In Sussex County, there have been 4,429 cases — the most among the state’s three counties.
Rattay on Tuesday showed a video to illustrate the average person’s breath flow while talking, coughing and sneezing, and pointed out it is much stronger when not wearing a mask.
Masks should be tightly woven and cover the nose and mouth, not just the mouth, she said. Children younger than 2 and those who have difficulty breathing or can’t remove a mask without assistance should not wear a mask, she said.
During sports activities, staff, volunteers and spectators must wear masks at all times. Players should wear them when they are not on the field, but not when playing vigorously and breathing hard.
Damian DeStefano, director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, who was also with the governor at the press briefing on June 16, said hospitality-industry small businesses and non-profits can get emergency loans of up to $10,000 per business, per month, for immediate, non-avoidable, non-personal costs.
As of Tuesday, 255 business had been provided with $2.4 million in loans. Many businesses have come back for a second or third month. His department has partnered with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency in the effort.
Carney on Tuesday also commented on racial justice protests in Delaware, saying he was pleased most have been positive and peaceful
On Monday, he had participated in a prayer vigil organized by the Delaware Governor’s Council on Faith-Based Partnerships.
“We sang. We prayed for peace and justice, for unity and solidarity and for understanding. One of the common themes from each of the workshop leaders that presented was the idea of common humanity and that we each have the divine in each of us.
“We have more similarities than differences,” he said, and if that is the focus, there will be more success in the criminal justice system.
Carney said that although most who protest are peaceful, “The scariest and most provocative are the ones who come flaunting military-style assault weapons.”
“I think that is beyond the pale. It is very provocative. All it would take is some person to do something ill-advised and stupid, and you would have a really serious situation,” he said.
Replying to a question from a reporter concerning making Juneteenth — a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. — a state holiday, Carney said he is looking for ways to make it “a day to look at the history of African Americans in our state.”
“It was the date slaves got notice they were free, the war was over. We are working on putting together a program to educate everybody in our state. Everybody should know that, and I think Juneteenth is a really good opportunity to do that,” he said.
Juneteenth — this year on Friday, June 19 — is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day.
On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, federal orders were read announcing the freedom of those who were slaves in Texas.