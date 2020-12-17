Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), was eager to share details about the vaccine to protect against the coronavirus when she spoke during Gov. John Carney’s press briefing on Tuesday, Dec 15.
“We are so incredibly excited to have the Pfizer vaccine here in Delaware and starting to vaccinate our frontline healthcare workers. It’s a pretty exciting time,” she said on the day a nurse at Bayhealth Hospital was the first in the state to receive the injection.
Another vaccine, made by the company Moderna, became available a week after the Pfizer vaccine and has promising results, Rattay said. It is expected to be approved and Delaware health officials will order it, she said. A second shipment of the Pfizer product is coming to Delaware next week, and also the first shipment of the one made by Moderna. The state will then receive weekly shipments, Rattay said.
Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved for those 16 or older.
“For the most part, almost no one should not get the vaccine,” Rattay emphasized, although those who are currently ill with the coronavirus should wait until their quarantine ends, she said.
There has been concern about those who have had severe allergic reactions, particularly to other vaccines, although a history of having common allergies shouldn’t be reason to avoid it, she said.
Effects on pregnant and breastfeeding women haven’t yet been well-studied, so she advised consulting a doctor.
Both vaccines require two doses of the same vaccine, ideally about 21 days apart.
Responding to a question from the Coastal Point, Rattay said that, although the vaccine must be kept at sub-zero temperatures, it will be brought to room temperature before being administered.
“Once it’s pulled out of the ultra-cold unit, it takes about 30 minutes to reach room temperature and doesn’t cause burning or stinging from the cold,” she said.
It could cause side effects, though, including head and muscle aches, fatigue, fever and soreness at the site of the shot, all usually gone within 24 hours, much the same as the seasonal flu vaccine.
Replying to a news reporter, Rattay said no corners were cut in making the vaccine, and that it was tested by more than 40,000 people who participated in a study that began several months ago.
“It is 94 percent effective, and it’s safe. It is well-tolerated. I get that there are skeptics, but what we’re hearing is that people are excited and really want this vaccine,” Rattay said.
She also praised the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody therapy as treatment for the virus. It is given intravenously and has minimal side effects.
Carney said the state has reached a critical stage of coronavirus cases, the result of gatherings at Halloween and Thanksgiving, and people spending more time back indoors as summer ended.
“We really need to be careful. … We have vaccinations coming. We have better treatment now,” he said.
Carney said he isn’t in the first group to receive the vaccine. “Certainly, I am not going to jump in line in front of healthcare providers,” he said.
“Many of us are planning to get together with our families. We know — and one of the things [White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator] Dr. [Deborah] Birx pointed out when she visited us last week — we are seeing a lot of the spread of the virus in states across the country that is coming from the young-adult group who don’t have symptoms or they have symptoms that are very mild, so they aren’t taken very seriously. They’re actually the ones who are passing the virus onto family and friends. It’s very important that we all take this virus very seriously,” he said.
He recommended against families mixing during the upcoming holidays and urged planning bigger celebrations sometime after Christmas and New Year’s Day “when things get better.”
“If you are planning to come home to family, be particularly careful who you interact with,” he urged.
Asked how many days of quarantine would be necessary before visiting family members on Christmas Day, Rattay said the day to start such a quarantine would have been Tuesday, Dec 15.
Thanksgiving turned out to be a super-spreader event, Rattay said, “So our first message, by far, is please hold off this year and only spend time with people in your immediate household.”
Carney issued a reminder to the public to also get flu shots, but he said there isn’t as much flu this year, probably because of widespread mask-wearing.