Gov. John Carney balanced concern with optimism at his press briefing this week, announcing that cases of the coronavirus are increasing and more Delaware residents have to get vaccinated, and schedule booster shots, but also offering words of encouragement.
“We’ve made it this far. We’ve ridden this rollercoaster. Let’s get ahead of it as we move into the latter part of the month. We can’t give up. We have to continue trying to get people to do the right thing,” the governor said at the Tuesday, Dec. 7, briefing.
Although cases declined during the summer, the numbers are inching up again and if Delaware residents don’t comply with recommendations, including vaccines and wearing masks, “We’re going to struggle to get out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health, who was with the governor at the briefing.
The virus, including the new worrisome omicron variant, finds a foothold in the unvaccinated populations, and the more the virus spreads, the more opportunity there is for mutations, she said.
“The benefits of getting the vaccination, and the booster, are great,” she said, quashing conspiracy theories about tracking chips being implanted in the vaccine and rumors of the vaccine causing infertility in children.
The current surge is being caused by the delta variant, not omicron — at least not yet, she said. The omicron variant, first documented in South Africa, has arrived in the United States, and cases have been confirmed in nearby Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Although there haven’t been any in Delaware yet, “It’s really just a matter of time,” Rattay said.
It isn’t yet known how transmissible omicron is, if it is more infectious than delta, if it causes more severe disease, or if vaccines protect against it. Early indications are it is a more mild disease.
“This is not the time to panic. It is time for us to double down. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, now is the time to do it,” she said, adding that boosters are also needed and are available for everyone 18 or older. So far, 160,000 Delaware residents have gotten boosters. The State is working on a campaign to encourage them, and President Joe Biden will start a national campaign, Rattay said.
In Delaware, as of Tuesday, 24.6 percent of the population had received boosters, and nearly 50 percent among those 65 or older had gotten them. Also as of Tuesday, there were 572 new cases of the coronavirus per day on a seven-day average and an 8.7 percent positive test rate. There were 296 people hospitalized with the virus, 34 in critical conditions, and 2,203 deaths since the pandemic began. In Delaware, 61.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Surges are linked to those who remain unvaccinated, so the state’s highest priority is to get more people to take that shot, including children, Rattay said.
Since Nov. 3, all children 5 or older have been eligible, but the rate is low among youngsters, and not enough adolescents have been vaccinated either, she said.
“This vaccine is safe. Clinical trials have found it to be more than 90 percent effective against the virus,” she said.
Wearing masks indoors and at large gatherings is again important, she said.
“Going into the grocery store, going gift shopping … if you are indoors, please wear a mask,” she said.
Asked why masks aren’t being mandated again if they are so vital, Carney said encouragement is better than mandates, to prevent “too much pushback.”
“If we get the message out that we are going to see this winter surge of cases of the virus, people will help out and don that mask and help us from getting the surge out of control,” the governor reasoned.
Asked what the State can do to get more people to agree to get vaccinated and receive boosters, Carney said vaccination requirements are already in place for state employees and other employees statewide.
“But the best way to do it is to try and meet people where they are and give them a requirement, not a rigid requirement. That’s the way we are trying to do it in Delaware. … As we move into the holiday season now, wear a mask. Wear a mask when you are indoors. Obviously, you can’t wear a mask when are eating in a restaurant, but wear one when you aren’t,” he said.
Masks are required in schools and children don’t seem to mind them, the governor said. Because of masks, there is very little spread of the virus in schools, he added.
Asked if the in-school mask mandate could be extended, Carney said that decision will be made, but “it’s an exercise in trying to get people to do something voluntarily.”
Rattay urged those with questions about the vaccine to read credible websites or talk to doctors and specialists because “there is a lot of misinformation out there that is swaying people.”
Testing remains important for those suffering with symptoms or anyone who has been exposed to the virus, she said.
Influenza is also active now, and cases of that illness, coupled with the coronavirus, will strain the healthcare system, Rattay said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, who was also with the governor at the press briefing, said healthcare workers are “doing a tremendous job” but if they are overworked, it could cause a high rate of turnover in hospitals.
Testing has declined, he said. During the week of Nov. 6, 33,000 tests were administered, then 14,258 the week of Nov. 27 and, overall, a fraction of the number done last year.