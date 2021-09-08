Curative testing trailer

People wait in line to undergo COVID-19 testing at a Curative mobile testing trailer. The State of Delaware continues to coordinate testing and vaccination, available free of charge to the public under the state's continuing public health emergency order.

Gov. John Carney on Wednesday, Sept. 8, formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days, to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

“Getting all Delaware students back in the classroom for in-person learning has been, and remains, our top priority,” said Carney. “Delawareans who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine should get the shot to reduce spread of COVID-19 in our communities and keep our children in their classrooms learning. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, even against variants. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free vaccine provider in your community.”

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

The Public Health Emergency extension can be viewed online at https://governor.delaware.gov/health-soe/second-extension-public-health-emergency/. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing. Delawareans 18 or older are being encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free COVID exposure notification app, on the Apple App Store or Google Play store.