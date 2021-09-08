Gov. John Carney on Wednesday, Sept. 8, formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days, to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
“Getting all Delaware students back in the classroom for in-person learning has been, and remains, our top priority,” said Carney. “Delawareans who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine should get the shot to reduce spread of COVID-19 in our communities and keep our children in their classrooms learning. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, even against variants. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free vaccine provider in your community.”
Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
The Public Health Emergency extension can be viewed online at https://governor.delaware.gov/health-soe/second-extension-public-health-emergency/. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing. Delawareans 18 or older are being encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free COVID exposure notification app, on the Apple App Store or Google Play store.