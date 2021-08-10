Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced that everyone kindergarten-age and older in K-12 schools and childcare homes and centers must wear face coverings indoors effective on Monday, Aug. 16 — regardless of vaccination status. The requirement covers both public and private schools in Delaware.
Childcare centers and homes are being strongly encouraged to require masks inside their facilities for children between age 2 and kindergarten, to prevent spread of COVID-19. Children younger than 2 should not wear masks due to risk of suffocation.
The statewide mask requirement in schools, which officials said would be formalized later this week, is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and will help all Delaware students safely return to classrooms full-time this fall for the 2021-2022 school year, officials emphasized. Children younger than 12 remain ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination at this time.
As of Monday, Aug. 9, 73.7 percent of Delaware adults, and 71.6 percent of those 12 or older, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free COVID-19 vaccination provider.
“There’s no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall,” said Carney. “This consistent, statewide approach will help students, educators and staff return to school safely and without disruption.
“Vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic,” he emphasized. “These COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and highly effective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, consider it. Talk to your doctor and your friends who have received their shot. That’s how we’ll keep students in classrooms and keep moving forward.”
Additionally, Carney announced Tuesday that state employees and visitors to Delaware state facilities must wear masks indoors, consistent with CDC guidance, starting Monday, Aug. 16. The requirement applies to all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. Additional requirements around vaccination and testing for state employees and others are expected to be announced in the coming days.
Carney on Tuesday also formally extended the Public Health Emergency order in place to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
The Public Health Emergency extension is available online.
State GOP says vaccination alone is sufficient
Jane Brady, chair of the Delaware State Republican Party, responded to Tuesday’s announcement by declaring the mask mandate unnecessary and misguided.
“The governor’s requirement that students wear masks in public and private schools is shortsighted and misguided, and fails to consider the negative physical and emotional impact being required to wear a mask has had on students throughout our state and this country,” she said. “The decision should be made at the local school-board level, where parents can have direct input into the decision.
“When the State first required students and the public to wear a mask,” Brady said, “we had no other option to try and prevent the spread of the disease. We do now have an effective alternative — vaccination. To protect our kids in school, we should make sure that everyone who deals with them is vaccinated or is tested regularly.
“Parents are not opposed to wearing masks in the schools because they don’t care about the safety of their children,” she asserted. “They are opposed because they’ve seen directly and daily the impact wearing a mask has had on their child.”