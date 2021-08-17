The Freeman Arts Pavilion will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Sussex County Bookmobile vaccination partners Sussex County Libraries, Beebe Healthcare and Sussex County EMS on Friday, Aug. 20.
The walk-up clinic will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the arts venue, located at 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville. Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 or older. Anyone younger than 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“The arts community was deeply affected by the pandemic, and vaccines are vital to keeping the industry alive,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the arts nonprofit.
“As a nonprofit, we are dependent on our community’s support,” she added. “We are honored to be able to host this clinic to allow residents and visitors access to the vaccine. We are thankful for partners like Beebe Healthcare in making this a possibility.”
“If you have been holding off on getting vaccinated, now is the time to get one,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “The vast majority of people who are infected and sick with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. And even if you are not symptomatic, you can still be a carrier and spread the virus to family, friends and coworkers.
“The scientific data shows the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and most effective way to stop this virus from spreading and claiming more lives. Please make the choice to get vaccinated and protect yourself, your loved ones, and our community.”
For more information, visit freemanarts.org or www.beebehealthcare.org/mobilevaccineclinic.