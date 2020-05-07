The public is being asked to contribute to a drive for the Food Bank of Delaware.
Jointly sponsored by the Lord Baltimore Lions Club and Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, a collection event will be held at the church Tuesday, May 12, through Tuesday, May 19, daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sunday, when hours will be from noon to 3 p.m., according to Fran Mileo, who is organizing the event with Carl Gude of the Lions Club.
The need is for non-perishable foods, or a donation by check. Donors are being asked to not donate anything in glass containers, or any chocolate candies or candies with marshmallows because they will melt.
Protein sources are being sought, including Velveeta cheese, canned seafood, canned meats and shelf-stable milk.
“This is this is not our first one,” Mileo noted. “We collected last month, about 1,200 pounds of food and about $2,500. We had to do it on a bigger scale, with unemployment. It’s looks like this summer we will not return to full employment.”
“The need is ongoing, and right now it is really tremendous. Small businesses aren’t getting the support they want. People who have never been in food lines are in food lines now. It is really sad, and it is really overwhelming. We need to look outside of our neighborhood and look in the general county,” Mileo added.
“We are hoping the communities in Ocean View, Dagsboro, Frankford and Bethany will support the project and donate,” she said.