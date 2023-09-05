The Delaware Public Health Laboratory (DPHL) announced on Tuesday that it has identified a case of SARS-CoV-2 lineage BA.2.86 from a specimen provided to the laboratory for testing. It was the first case of BA.2.86 detected in Delaware, currently classified as a Variant Being Monitored (VBM) by the SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group (SIG).
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is publishing weekly updates on this new variant, including current risk assessment and scientific analysis on its website, at https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/whats-new/covid-19-variant-update-2023-08-30.html.
Officials said these latest developments are a reminder that while the Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 has ended, COVID-19 is not over. An updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to protect against the newly circulating variants, will be available later this month pending final approvals, and more details will be forthcoming. The Division of Public Health reminded everyone to follow the appropriate strategies to keep COVID-19 in check:
• Get vaccinated or boosted when eligible (talk to your health care provider or visit a public health clinic to discuss what is best for your individual situation).
• Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you test positive, inquire about treatment.
• Wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, as cases rise, or if you or someone you know is at higher risk for illness.
• To learn about vaccine and test availability, isolation guidelines, and more, visit de.gov/coronavirus.