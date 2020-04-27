The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) would like to issue a clear and unequivocal warning: injecting or swallowing rubbing alcohol, bleach or other chemicals not designed for human consumption can kill you. These products should only be used as directed. Do not put household disinfectant products into your body.

If you drink or inject disinfectant, call 911 or go to your closest emergency department immediately.

COVID-19 misinformation is widespread and dangerous. There is currently no approved treatment specifically for COVID-19. Exercise caution and discuss any treatment or testing decisions in advance with your doctor or health care provider.

