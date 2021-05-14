The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021.
A total of 106,715 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive cases decreased to 135.9 as of Thursday, May 13.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, May 13, was 15.1 percent, a decrease from 18 percent as of Thursday, May 6.
DPH publishes both positivity rates – persons tested and total tests conducted – on its COVID-19 data portal. As of Tuesday, May 11, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 3.8 percent, a decrease from 4.2 percent as of Tuesday, May 4. There is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.
In addition, 80 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, down 35 from this time last week. Five of the hospitalized persons are critically ill, down seven from last week.
A total of 1,651 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The state reported 22 additional deaths since last week's update. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 828 were female and 823 were male. A total of 820 individuals were from New Castle County, 342 were from Kent County, and 489 were from Sussex County.
Update on COVID-19 Variant Cases in Delaware:
To date, the Division of Public Health has identified the following COVID-19 variants in Delaware through routine surveillance of test specimens. These variants are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest.
Variants of Concern
Variants of Interest
Variant
Origin
# of Cases
Variant
Origin
# of Cases
B.1.1.7
United Kingdom
568
B.1.525
New York, US
2
B.1.351
South Africa
1
B.1.526
New York, US
222
B.1.427
California, US
9
B.1.429
California, US
11
P.1
Brazil
16
In aggregate, the cases include 707 adults ranging in age from 18-98, as well as 107 individuals under the age of 18. A total of 528 individuals were from New Castle County, 99 were from Kent County and 56 were from Sussex County.
The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has sequenced 2,215 specimens for COVID-19 variant strains to date, including 176 within the past week.
Virus mutation is common. Public health approach and treatments are currently not any different, but as these variants may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus – wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.
For more information regarding CDC variant classifications, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
COVID-19 Vaccinations:
As of 12:01 a.m. May 14, a total of 830,781 administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX. A total of 777,060 doses have been delivered to the state, and 286,705 doses have been delivered as part of the federal provider programs.
A total of 434,934 Delaware residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 56 percent of the currently eligible population in the state. A total of 344,780 have been fully vaccinated, representing 44.4 percent of the currently eligible population.
Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccination rollout in Delaware, visit de.gov/covidvaccine.
Long-term Care Statistics:
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, there have been a total of 2,725 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 753 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:
Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (25)
Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (23)
Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (37)
Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (5)
Brookdale Dover, Dover (15)
Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (17)
Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (22)
Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (14)
Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (34)
Cadia Healthcare Pike Creek, Pike Creek (4)
Churchman Village, Newark (22)
Country Rest Home, Greenwood (17)
Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (15)
Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar (2)
Dover Place, Dover (8)
Foulk Manor South, Wilmington (15)
Forwood Manor, Wilmington (10)
Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)
HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)
Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (46)
Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (49)
Hillside Center, Wilmington (9)
Ingleside Assisted Living, Wilmington (4)
Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Wilmington (9)
Kutz Senior Living, Wilmington (10)
Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)
Lofland Park Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (6)
ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (20)
ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (29)
Methodist Country House, Wilmington (4)
Millcroft, Newark (3)
Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (54)
New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (13)
Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)
Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (26)
Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (40)
Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (16)
Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (9)
Seaford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (4)
Shipley Manor, Wilmington (12)
Silver Lake Center, Genesis Healthcare, Dover (3)
Somerford House and Place, Newark (6)
State Street Assisted Living, Dover (4)
Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (4)
Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)
The Center at Eden Hill, Dover (9)
The Moorings at Lewes, Lewes (4)
Westminster Village, Dover (23)
WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House, Seaford (13)
WillowBrooke Court at Cokesbury Village, Hockessin (4)
Five other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)
One other Sussex County long-term care facility (1 death at this facility)
If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.
DPH reminds Delawareans that if you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations.
Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions -- including serious heart condition, chronic lung conditions including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity, and those who are immunocompromised ,including through cancer treatment -- may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Information about testing events, including community testing sites, permanent fixed testing sites, and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement.
Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses re-open should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
As a reminder, DPH recently announced it has created a pathway for the public to submit complaints if they believe a COVID-19 vaccination provider is violating vaccination requirements. Those complaints can be directed to HSPContact@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware's response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.