The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) this week provided several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state’s My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide seven-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations also increased.
As holiday travel increases and families gather in coming weeks, residents are being urged to remain vigilant and protected against the COVID-19 virus. Officials urged people to consider masking up while shopping, testing before and after gatherings, and to be prepared by getting vaccinated with the updated COVID booster.
As of Dec. 15, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) reported that COVID-19 community levels in Kent and Sussex counties were at a medium level. New Castle County was low.
Vaccine effectiveness study
This week marks two years since the first patient in the United States received a COVID-19 vaccine. As the virus evolved and more variants emerged, the U.S. adjusted the program with the recommendation of additional doses and variant-specific boosters, officials noted. A recently published Commonwealth Fund study estimated that from December 2020 through November 2022, the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program prevented more than 3.2 million additional deaths and 18.5 million additional hospitalizations.
In addition, the modeling indicated that there would have been nearly 120 million more COVID-19 infections over that time period and that the vaccination program saved more than $1.15 trillion in medical costs that would have been incurred otherwise in the United States alone.
Given increases in cases amid the co-circulation of three respiratory viruses, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is more important than ever, officials said.
Bivalent boosters for infants/toddlers
On Dec. 9, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization to Moderna to expand use of the bivalent booster to children ages 6 months through 5 years. In addition, Pfizer’s bivalent booster received Emergency Use Authorization for use as the third dose in the primary series for those ages 6 months through 4 years, but not for use as a bivalent booster. Those ages 5 and older are eligible for a Pfizer bivalent booster, and those ages 6 and older are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster, under previous authorizations. Specifically:
• Children 6 months through 5 years of age who received the original (monovalent) Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to receive a single booster of the updated (bivalent) Moderna COVID-19 vaccine two months after completing a primary series with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
• Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have not yet begun their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or have not yet received the third dose of their primary series, will now receive the updated (bivalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the third dose in their primary series.
• Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have already completed their three-dose primary series with the original (monovalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will not be eligible for a booster dose of an updated bivalent vaccine at this time. Children in this age group who already completed their primary series would still be expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the currently circulating omicron variant.
DPH expected supply of these bivalent doses for infants and toddlers to arrive in Delaware this week. As soon as supply is received, providers may begin administration. Full details and information about where to obtain these vaccines are available online at de.gov/boosters and de.gov/youthvaccine.
Transition to weekly reporting of COVID-19 data
Starting Thursday, Dec. 15, COVID-19 data reporting on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community (MHC) data portal will transition from daily to weekly updates. Officials said that is consistent with the CDC’s reporting structure, which moved to providing weekly data updates in October. Going forward, the COVID-19 dashboard will be updated every Wednesday with a reporting time frame from Wednesday of the prior week to Tuesday of the current week.
In the event of a significant surge in cases, while DPH will not revert back to daily data reporting on the dashboard, the agency will work to make more real-time data available. The next update on MHC was set to be posted Wednesday, Dec. 21.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations:
• Total positive cases since March 11, 2020 — 319,477
• 7-day daily average of new positive cases — 159.1, an increase of 53.2 average new positive cases reported since Nov 18, 2022
• 7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests — 9.4 percentage points, an increase of 2.7 percentage points reported since Nov 18, 2022
• Hospitalizations — 148 current hospitalizations, 11 critical hospitalizations
• Total COVID-19 deaths — 3,185, an increase of 22 since last month, with 21 of those being as a result of ongoing Vital Statistics review of deaths occurring between February and November.
Case and testing data are based on reporting of lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests only. The number of COVID-19 cases in the community is higher than what is reported because of the use of at-home test kits.
COVID-19 vaccinations:
• Total number of doses administered in Delaware — 2,083,675
• Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 76.2 percent
• Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 80.3 percent
• Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 81.8 percent
• Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 72 percent
Long-term care statistics:
• As of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, there have been a total of 5,028 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 1,006 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 211, individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.