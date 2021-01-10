Today’s COVID-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health reflects data as of Saturday, Jan. 9. Sadly, there were three new deaths reported today. All were Kent County residents who ranged in age from their 80s to their 90s. All were residents of long-care facilities. Their deaths increased Delaware’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 972.
NOTE: The state health department has removed the mention of underlying health conditions from this narrative. When a person’s death does not involve an underlying health condition, the reporting will specify that.
The other numbers:
• 801 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 65,273. The cumulative breakdown by county: New Castle, 37,396 cases; Kent, 10,471 cases; Sussex, 17,252; county not yet known, 154.
• 26.8 percent people who tested positive in the 7-day rolling average (down eight-tenths of a percent from the previous day) and 9.7 percent of total tests were positive in the 7-day rolling average (down five-tenths a percent from the previous day).
• 472 current hospitalizations (up 8 from the previous day and surpassing the previous high of 464 on Jan. 8), including 62 individuals in critical condition.
• 33 new hospital admissions (down 18 from the previous day).
• 2,636 people who tested negative, bringing the total to 470,285.
For more data, including breakdowns by age, sex, race/ethnicity, at the statewide, county, and, in some cases, ZIP code or census tract level: https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state