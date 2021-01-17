Today’s COVID-19 summary from Delaware's Division of Public Health reflects data as of Saturday, Jan. 15. Fortunately, there were no deaths reported today, keeping Delaware’s total number of COVID-related deaths at 1,016. The other numbers:
• 929 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 70,294. The cumulative breakdown by county: New Castle, 40,199 cases; Kent, 11,363 cases; Sussex, 18,570; county not yet known, 162.
• 23.6 percent of people who tested positive in the seven-day rolling average (up two-tenths of a percent from the previous day) and 8.6 percent of total tests were positive in the seven-day rolling average (unchanged from the previous day).
• 450 current hospitalizations (up 9 from the previous day), including 57 individuals in critical condition.
• 28 new hospital admissions (down 22 from the previous day).
• 2,670 people who tested negative, bringing the total to 484,461.
For more data, including breakdowns by age, sex, race/ethnicity, at the statewide, county, and, in some cases, ZIP code or census tract level: https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state