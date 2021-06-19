The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has provided an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021.
A total of 109,501 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive cases decreased to 30.6 as of Thursday, June 17.
As of Tuesday, June 15, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 1 percent, a decrease from 1.7 percent as of Tuesday, June 8. There is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.
In addition, 26 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, a decrease of 25 from last week. Four of the hospitalized persons are critically ill, down nine from last week.
A total of 1,679 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. No additional deaths were reported since last week’s update. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 841 were female and 838 were male. A total of 836 individuals were from New Castle County, 346 were from Kent County, and 497 were from Sussex County.
DE Wins! Update
More prize winners have claimed their prizes since last week. Not all prize winners have agreed to have their names publicly shared, but DPH is pleased to share the following who did:
- Logan Crotty, Lewes – Shorebirds Prize Package
- Theresa Preston, Millsboro – Kent County Vacation package
In addition, two more $5,000 dollar prize winners, two winners of an Annual Park Pass from Delaware State Parks, and the winner of a Funland Prize Package have claimed their prizes. Ten winners will be drawn for next week’s drawings. Prizes offered include another Funland and Shorebirds Prize Package, more state park passes, $5,000 to two winners, free tolls for a year, and a Sussex County vacation package.
The only thing Delawareans need to do to be entered for these drawings is to have been vaccinated in Delaware on or after May 25 if you are 18+. Any Delawarean age 12-17 who has been vaccinated in Delaware is eligible for prizes. Not vaccinated yet? Don’t wait – visit de.gov/getmyvaccine for a location near you.
For information on the vaccine incentive program visit DEWins.org.
COVID-19 Vaccines at DMV locations
DPH’s Community Health Services section is offering vaccinations at the following Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) locations:
- Dover DMV – Mondays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Georgetown DMV– Tuesdays , 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Delaware City DMV – Fridays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to all individuals age 12 and older.
DPH COVID Vaccine Mobile Units
DPH in partnership with the Delaware National Guard (DNG) has launched mobile units to offer COVID-19 vaccines in underserved communities. Medically trained DNG staff are offering the Pfizer vaccine (for ages 12+) and the J&J vaccine (for persons 18+). These mobile units are visiting communities with low vaccination rates in an effort to eliminate potential barriers to access. The mobile units, which utilize trailers to transport the vaccine and provide vaccinations, are scheduled to visit communities in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties next week, including the following Sussex County location: Thursday June 24, Seaford Marketplace, Seaford, 10 a.m. – noon and 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Dates may be rescheduled if there is inclement weather.
For a list of community-based events statewide including those organized by vaccinating partners and community groups at de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Update on COVID-19 Variant Cases in Delaware
As of Thursday, June 17, the Division of Public Health has identified the following COVID-19 variants in Delaware through routine surveillance of test specimens. These variants are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest.
Variants of Concern
Variants of Interest
Variant
Origin
# of Cases
Variant
Origin
# of Cases
Alpha/B.1.1.7
United Kingdom
918
Eta/B.1.525
UK/Nigeria (formerly NEW York, US)
2
Beta/B.1.351
South Africa
1
Iota/B.1.526
New York, US
272
Epsilon/B.1.427
California, US
10
B.1.526.1
New York, US
34
Epsilon/B.1.429
California, US
11
Gamma/P.1
Brazil
44
Delta/B.1.617.2
India
11
In aggregate, the cases include 1,069 adults ranging in age from 18-98, as well as 233 individuals under the age of 18. A total of 981 individuals were from New Castle County, 173 were from Kent County and 149 were from Sussex County.
The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has sequenced 3,127 specimens for COVID-19 variant strains to date, including 75 within the past week.
Virus mutation is common. Public health approach and treatments are currently not any different, but as these variants may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals who are not fully vaccinated remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus – wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.
DPH maintains that the science is clear that the vaccines are extremely safe and effective - and Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection from COVID-19 infection and serious illness. As such, DPH urges all Delawareans to get vaccinated - de.gov/getmyvaccine.
For more information regarding CDC variant classifications, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
COVID-19 Vaccinations
As of 12:01 a.m. June 18, a total of 975,511 administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX. Among Delawareans 12+, 495,985 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 423,804 Delawareans are fully vaccinated. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19, according to DPH. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccination rollout in Delaware, visit de.gov/covidvaccine.
Breakthrough Cases
Of those who have been fully vaccinated, there have been 383 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, less than one-tenth of 1 percent.
A breakthrough case is defined as testing positive for COVID-19 after an individual has been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more – although it does not mean that the infection actually occurred after vaccination. Eighteen of the reported breakthrough cases involved hospitalizations, four individuals passed away, although it does not mean COVID was the cause of death. Breakthrough cases are extremely rare and the science is clear, the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
Long-term Care Statistics
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, there have been a total of 2,743 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 758 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
In-Person Contagious School Cases Dashboard
After June 23, the In-Person Contagious School Cases Dashboard on the My Healthy Community website will no longer be updated due to summer vacation. As of June 30, that section will be removed.
Symptoms and Testing
It's especially important for unvaccinated persons, to be aware of, and self-monitor for, the symptoms of COVID-19. Even fully vaccinated persons should get tested if they develop symptoms.
If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider.
Information about testing events, including community testing sites, permanent fixed testing sites, and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, are listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at de.gov/gettested
DPH reminds Delawareans that if you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions - including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment - may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:
Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play
Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses re-open should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware's response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.