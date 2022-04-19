The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) recently announced the launch of the COVID-19 Test-to-Treat program in Delaware as part of a federal initiative aimed at providing convenient testing and treatment options combined in one location. Test-to-treat locations are designed to be a “one-stop shop” for individuals seeking diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 within five days of showing symptoms.
How does the test-to-treat program work?
(1) Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 can locate a test-to-treat site in Delaware and follow the facility’s directions for scheduling an appointment or for walk-up patients (where permitted).
(2) Once at the site, they will receive a rapid COVID-19 test.
(3) If the test is positive for COVID-19, they will meet with an on-site healthcare provider to discuss treatment options.
(4) If they and the health care provider determine one of the available treatments is best for them, they will receive the medication to take home.
Newark Urgent Care, located at 324 E. Main St. in Newark, is the first site to offer the test-to-treat option in Delaware. As more locations become available, they will be listed on the treatment page of Delaware’s Coronavirus website (https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/covid-19-treatment-options/). The goal is to have at least one location in each county by the end of April.
Newark Urgent Care will accept both walk-in patients and patients who make an appointment online (https://newarkurgentcare.org/). Making an online appointment reduces wait times. The facility is open 24 hours a day, and anyone who comes in will be evaluated and offered the test-to-treat program if they meet the criteria.
“Reaching out to your personal health care provider or visiting a test-to-treat site as soon as you experience symptoms is important,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “There are two oral medications available to assist in the treatment of COVID-19, but you must take them within five days of your first symptoms. Test-to-treat clinics are another tool in our toolbox to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe. We are grateful to our outstanding community partners in helping us bring this program to the people of Delaware.”
“We have partnered with the State of Delaware in providing more than 45,000 COVID tests since 2020,” said Newark Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Jack Horowitz. “In 2023, we will mark the 50th anniversary of Newark Urgent Care servicing the community with nearly one million patients seen. We are thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with the state and the community as the first to offer the test-to-treat program in Delaware.”
For more information on the federal test-to-treat program, visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat/Documents/Fact-Sheet.pdf.